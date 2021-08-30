Windows 11 Build 22000.168 (KB5005191) is presently carrying out with help for another gadget, enhancements to Microsoft Store’s library, and then some. Close by these changes, Microsoft has additionally fixed various bugs in the working framework. For instance, a basic bug that broke the usefulness of Windows Search has been fixed.

The present total update is named “2021-08 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 for x64-based Systems (KB5005191)”. This fix is basically equivalent to past updates and it accompanies minor changes, such as working on the Search and resolving minor issues with the taskbar. Windows 11 KB5005191 accompanies support for another Windows Widget called “Microsoft 365” that would surface your archives, news,

Microsoft Teams meeting accounts and more in the gadgets board. Right now, this component works for ventures just and it requires an AAD account on your PC. Microsoft 365 gadget could make you make useful and assist you with getting to the customized list with one tap, as indicated by the organization. To attempt the Microsoft 365 gadget, open the gadgets sheet and snap the “Add Widgets” button.

Microsoft Teams Chat: Windows 11’s taskbar visit application has been refreshed with help for a few dialects. The rundown of upheld dialects incorporates German, Dutch, Danish, French, Spanish, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Microsoft Store presently includes updated Library. The organization has worked on the route and execution of the Store Library.

Microsoft has refreshed Store’s spotlight configuration to advance items in the store. You would now be able to float over a thing to get a sneak look of the advanced application, game or different items.

Going ahead, Windows 11 will be adjusted with general quality enhancements conveyed by Windows Update, and new provisions will not be added to variant 21H2. For those in the Dev Channel, Microsoft will start testing Windows 11 22H2 (the following year’s fall update) and new elements will show up for Insiders in the coming months.

Windows 11 Build 22000.168 accompanies various bug fixes and upgrades. For instance, Microsoft has fixed an issue that outcomes in clear or messed up Windows Search results.

The tech monster additionally fixed issues bringing about Settings application crashes when the client type certain catchphrases in the inquiry box. In like manner, the Family gadget should at this point don’t suddenly crash.

For the individuals who use Chat from Teams, Microsoft has fixed an issue where recordings inside the Teams customer would freeze when you’re in a would freeze or show a dark picture during video calls.