Microsoft Corp has climbed the situation of its Chief Product Officer Panos Panay to the job of leader VP. He has been elevated to the senior administration group of top consultants to the product producer’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella, as detailed by Bloomberg.

Panay has been important for the Microsoft group since the previous 17 years. He regulates the Windows and Devices organizations, just as the organization’s general item vision.

His job as Chief Product Officer began three years prior, as referenced in his LinkedIn profile, preceding which Panay was the Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Devices. He was essential for the leader group that fostered the first Surface, Microsoft’s first PC. Panay’s advancement was declared on Wednesday in an interior email gave to Bloomberg by a Microsoft representative.

Microsoft, a US-based worldwide and programming organization is occupied with creating PC programming, gadgets, PCs. Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft since the previous 7 years as he assumed control over the top job in February 2014, succeeding Steve Ballmer as CEO. Nadella was named the executive of the Microsoft board this year, supplanting free chief John Thompson, following a consistent vote of the product organization’s board.

With Windows 11, Fluent Design is improving and Microsoft is likewise presenting another plan material called “Mica” that will permit applications and work area components to coordinate with your backdrop. In any case, these progressions basically influence framework components, which implies application engineers need to refresh their applications to capitalize on Windows 11.

Fortunately, Microsoft is intending to refresh practically all local applications with Windows 11-enlivened look. In this article, you’ll discover a rundown of applications created by Microsoft that will be refreshed with Windows 11 look soon.

The new MS Paint screen captures originally showed up on the Unsplash Windows page and more subtleties were subsequently shared by Microsoft’s Windows head Panos Panay. As you can find in the above picture, MS Paint will at last match Windows 11’s Fluent Design language and new header menu.

This visual revive gives Microsoft Paint a significantly more present day appearance and these progressions will start carrying out to analyzers in the Windows Insider Program in the coming weeks.