As per a Reddit string, OnePlus India is presently offering free battery substitutions for the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus 6T. You should simply pay the work cost for the substitution, which for one client’s OnePlus 5T added up to simply INR 473 (that is about $6 or €5).

This applies when you stroll into an authority OnePlus store, and not for messenger pickup which might cause additional charges. The justification the move is obviously the way that the organization has been left with a great deal of unused extra batteries for the previously mentioned telephones, and since they’re somewhat old this moment, it’s not hoping to have a ton of interest for these batteries.

OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (一加科技) is a Chinese customer gadgets maker settled in Shenzhen, Guangdong region, in the Tairan Building (泰然大厦) at the Chegong Temple (车公庙) subdistrict of Futian District. It was established by Pete Lau and Carl Pei in December 2013, and is as of now greater part claimed by Oppo as its lone investor, which is an auxiliary of BBK Electronics alongside Vivo, Realme and iQOO.

The organization is most popular for making cell phones, and formally serves 34 nations and locales all throughout the planet as of July 2018. The organization’s primary objective was to plan a cell phone that would offset top of the line quality with a lower cost than different telephones in its group, accepting that clients would “Never Settle” for the lower-quality gadgets created by different organizations. Lau clarified that “we won’t ever be distinctive only for being unique. Everything done needs to further develop the genuine client experience in everyday use.

In this manner, it’s picking to make them accessible for (nearly) free, which is most likely going to net OnePlus some generosity from its clients. Taking into account how old the gadgets being referred to are, we’d bet a large portion of them actually out there in the wild would utilize another battery at this moment in time, so this comes at an ideal second.

Note that in the event that you would prefer not to chance it and simply stroll into a store for a battery substitution, you can book the assistance online all things considered, yet all things considered you’re just getting a half rebate.