Lunch Bags Market is Expected to be Growing at a CAGR of 11.0% in the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

The lunch bags market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 11.0% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is likely to reach the USD 1.96 billion by 2029.

A lunch box is a transportable container that keeps food and beverages for later use. The term lunchbox refer to the type of container used or the act of packing one’s lunch in one of these containers. Both were traditionally fashioned of metal with a handle to make it easier to carry the contents; however, plastic and cloth versions are also available.

Increased adoption of the Omni-channel strategy by lunch bag providers, progress of technology as a result of increased lunch bag sales, rising consumer preferences for home cooked food, increased process of restaurant meals, and increased awareness of the health benefits of home cooked food are some of the drivers that will enhance the lunch bag market’s growth.

Global Lunch Bags Market Scope and Market Size

The lunch bags market is segmented on the basis of type, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Lunch bags market on the basis of type is segmented into reusable lunch bags and disposable lunch bags.

Lunch bags market on the basis of distribution channel is segmented into offline and online.

Lunch Bags Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the lunch bags market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates lunch bags market due to, increasing at the fastest rate and accounting for the greatest proportion of the lunch bags market. This is attributable to people’s increased disposable income, as well as an increase in the number of young people and a growing desire for home-cooked meals and their health benefits.

Competitive Landscape and Global Lunch Bags Market Share Analysis

The lunch bags market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to lunch bags market.

Some of the major players operating in the lunch bags market are:

Fit & Fresh, Swinstar Inc., Nordic By Nature, Bentgo, Newell Brands, Thermos L.L.C., PackIt LLC, Wildkin, Freddie and Sebbie, Kohl’s, Inc., LIFETIME BRANDS, INC., Raveena Bags, Magna International Inc., Pinnium Brands Private Limited, Craftstages International Private Limited, Geo Care Products., Sharp Trading Co, Aashirwad Gifts., and Aurrera Beaumonde Private Limited, among others.

