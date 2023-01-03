Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market is Registering a CAGR of 8.9% During the Forecast Period of 2022-2029

The Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market was valued at USD 686.65 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1358.18 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “zinc” accounts for the largest product segment in the animal feed organic trace minerals market within the forecasted period owing to the growing demand for animal feed as it enhances the immunity and metabolism of animals.

The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), demand for food goods would increase by 60% by 2050, while demand for animal protein will increase by 1.7 percent every year. It is also expected that meat, aquaculture, and dairy product output will expand. These countries’ demand for chicken and red meat has been increasing, contributing to the market’s expansion. This has further prompted the market’s development, which positively affects the market’s growth.

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Increased Demand for Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals

The prevalence of high feed quality in animal nutrition, rising demand of meat and dairy products, and the rising consumption of minerals for better metabolic process are projected to be the most significant factors driving the growth for this market.

Surging Awareness

The major element driving the market’s growth is the growing awareness related to the importance of optimal nutritional needs for animals among farmers and feed manufacturers. Additionally, the increased veterinarian nutrition awareness has prompted the use of high-quality feed additives to improve gut health and yield, resulting in an increase in the usage of organic trace minerals, which is estimated to bolster the market’s overall growth.

Opportunities

Rising Popularity Of Natural Feed And Shift In Food Patterns

The optimal wellbeing, immunity and skeletal development are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, which will further expand the animal feed organic trace minerals market’s growth rate in the future. Additionally, the rising popularity of water-soluble natural feed-added substances and shift in food consumption patterns towards proteins from animal sources are projected to offer numerous growth opportunities within the market.

Restraints/Challenges Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market

Prevalence of Animal Disease

However, an increase in animal diseases such as Avian Influenza (AI) is expected to stifle overall growth. In the event of a disease epidemic, poultry is one of the most vulnerable sectors. This factor will hamper the growth of market over forecasted period.

Post Covid-19 Impact on Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market

The influence of COVID-19 on feed consumption has had a direct impact on meat and livestock products and byproducts, such as milk and eggs. This is primarily due to feed supply constraints as a result of many facilities being shut down and the bulk of important countries being placed on complete lockdown. Furthermore, fear of the virus (COVID-19) being transmitted to humans through ingestion has heightened skepticism among consumers regarding the consumption of poultry products. As a result, the global demand for animal feed has decreased.

Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Scope

Product

Zinc

Iron

Copper

Selenium

Others

Application

Dairy Cattle

Horses

Pigs

Others

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the animal feed organic trace minerals market report are:

U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

