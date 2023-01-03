Food Shelf Life Testing Market will grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029

The food shelf life testing market is expected to reach the value of USD 1,036.12 million by the year 2029, and will grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

A product’s shelf life is the period during when it remains effective and free of deterioration, and thus sellable, without becoming unfit for use, consumption, or sale. Shelf life testing is done in a laboratory to determine the expected shelf life of a food product and when it should be consumed. This test ensures that the product is microbiologically safe.

Shelf life testing lowers the likelihood of product recalls. It also identifies the causes of decreased shelf life and contributes to the improvement of products, processes, and, ultimately, profitability. Therefore, the increased demand for packaged and convenience foods and an increasing prevalence of foodborne disease outbreaks will boost the growth of the market.

Market Definition

Increased demand for packaged and convenience foods is an important driver for the China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea food shelf life testing market. Stringent food safety standards are being implemented and are accelerating market growth. An increasing prevalence of foodborne disease outbreaks accelerates the growth of the market.

The increased use of preservatives in beverages necessitated shelf-life testing to drive the growth of the market. The major restraints that may negatively impact the China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea food shelf life testing market are a lack of organization and sophistication in the food systems of developing economies and a lack of technological modernity.

Authorization to impose food recalls and restrict the import and supply of contaminated food and newer technology adaptation and strategic alliances among leading corporations are expected to provide the China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea food shelf life testing market opportunity. However, the high expense of acquiring rapid shelf-life testing equipment and inconsistency in shelf-life regulations is projected to challenge the China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea food shelf life testing market.

Drivers

Increasing demand for packaged and convenience foods

Increased consumption and demand for processed, ready-to-eat packaged food and convenience food items are predicted to contribute to the growth of the food shelf-life testing market. Furthermore, when disposable earnings rise, working professionals and students are more inclined to spend more money on packaged and convenience foods. Thus, packaged food products must be of excellent quality, high in nutritional content, free of contamination, and must not cause foodborne disease to customers based on their shelf-life term. Shelf-life testing is very critical in this case. A shelf life assessment evaluates the quality and hygiene of a food product through a chemical, physical, and microbiological study. It provides food makers and producers with confidence in their product’s shelf life. Keep their brand and their customers protected.

For instance,

The food shelf life testing service provided by TÜV SD Vietnam includes detailed reviews of foodborne micro-organisms, the total number of living micro-organisms, challenge test, water activity test, acid content, food pH, oh sour, structure change, damage caused by micro-organisms, chemical browning, and enzyme browning. This helps firms reduce the threat of product recalls while also strengthening their brand’s image.

Stringent food safety standards are being implemented

Diverse regulatory organizations such as the Vietnam Food Administration (VFA), China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), Food Sanitation Act (FSA), Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA), and South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS), this has spurred the expansion of the food shelf life testing market.

China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea Food Shelf Life Testing Market Scope

Type

Devices

Reagents & Kits

Services

Parameter

Label Claims

Total Viable Count (TVC)

Moisture Content

Acidity Levels

Others

Condition

Frozen (-15°C to -20°C)

Refrigerated (2°C to 8°C)

Others

Food Tested

Food

Beverages

Competitive Landscape and China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea Food Shelf Life Testing Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea food shelf life testing market are Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, TÜV SÜD, SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, Xian LIB Environmental Simulation Industry, ANRESCO and DKSH Holding Ltd.

