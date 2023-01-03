Healthy Snacks Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 53.08 billion by 2029

The healthy snacks market was valued at USD 33.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 53.08 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

The healthy snack market has expanded dramatically in recent years, particularly since the global pandemic. As customers become more health-conscious, the demand for nutritious yet delectable products has increased. Furthermore, the growing development of the product supply chain is propelling market growth. To expand their operations to include e-commerce channels, major supermarket chains are now collaborating with third-party online delivery companies.

Snacks are small portions of food or beverages consumed in between meals. Healthy snacks are sacks with low sodium, no added sugar, vitamins, nutrients, and a low saturated fat content. Healthy snacks are high in fibre and protein, which helps keep you going throughout the day. Examples of healthy snacks include boiled eggs, whole grains, seeds, nuts, vegetables, fruits, low fat dairy products.

Healthy Snacks Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for on-the-go snack consumption

The rise in on-the-go snack consumption is fuelling the global healthy snacks market’s positive growth. Growing consumer awareness of the health risks associated with junk food consumption, such as heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic diseases, is expected to drive global demand for healthy snacks. A rise in customer preference for healthy eating habits and a healthy lifestyle is one of the key trends in the global healthy snacks market. Healthy snacks are becoming a larger part of people’s diets worldwide, propelling the global healthy snacks market forward.

Increasing per capita earnings of customers, modernization and a wider base of employed people

Increasing per capita earnings of customers as a result of modernization and a wider base of employed people is one of the most important stimulating substances for market development. People in their mid-thirties to mid-forties have increased their spending on healthy snacks. Increasing funds for developing inventive class offerings and the inventiveness begun by the most important companies for product branding are expected to deliver an up word push to the market.

Opportunity

With a shift in customer personal conduct standards, healthy snacks may emerge as an alternative to undeniable suppers. The essence of snacks is changing as empowered customers increasingly seek delectable, nourishing, and cost-effective food alternatives to fuel their hectic lifestyles. Eating is on the rise as the desire for convenience and portability drives increased utilisation, with premiumization driving development and assortment in new, better-for-you, and Healthy Snacks. A constraint is enabling the use of intense and fiery flavours and extraordinary fixings to speak to global palates, driving development in provincial business sectors.

COVID-19 Impact on Healthy Snacks Market

The spread of the COVID virus has increased demand for healthy snacks, as people have become more conscious of the importance of eating nutritious foods. Increased use of internet channels to bulk purchase goods and snack alternatives is expected to boost healthy snack demand during pandemic-induced lockdowns. Improved supply chain movement is expected to support the future healthy snack market’s growth.

Global Healthy Snacks Market Scope

Product

Dried Fruit

Cereal and Granola Bars

Nuts and Seeds

Meat

Trail Mix

Claim

Gluten-free

Low-Fat

Sugar-Free

Others

Packaging

Jars

Boxes

Cans

Others

Distribution channel

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online Retail stores

Online

Healthy Snacks Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the healthy snacks market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is expected to be one of the most noticeable provincial markets for healthy snacks. Customers’ changing habits, such as snacking between fixed mealtimes or snacking in place of meals, as well as an increase in inclination for healthy alternatives, are expected to increase demand for the product in the area. For the duration of the forecast, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most enticing destination in the international arena. The province’s growing demand for the product can be attributed to modernization and the growing need for snacking options in developing countries such as India and China.

