Pro AV (Audio-Visual) Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 7.92 billion by 2029  

The pro AV (audio-visual) market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 7.92 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.00% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Artificial intelligence’s impact is just beginning to be felt across industries ranging from natural language processing and speech-to-text to machine learning and predictive analytics. Artificial intelligence is starting to collide with professional AV systems, which are most useful in conferencing and collaboration. It can assist organisations in initiating meetings, making video calls, and sharing real-time data when deployed securely.

Pro AV is an advanced audio-video system integration used for commercial purposes. Display components, camera, audio components, device, controller, room scheduler, whiteboard, advanced options such as digital signage, and other accessories that support it are all used by pro AV. All of these components work together to improve connectivity and coordination between offices in two different locations.

Drivers

Intervention of smart learning in education sector augments market growth.

Significant growth in the education industry, combined with rapid urbanisation around the world, is one of the key factors driving the market’s positive outlook. Pro AV is widely used in smart learning systems in schools, universities, and other academic and research institutions that employ multi-touch high-definition (HD) televisions (TVs).

They improve in-class experience by enhancing real-time blended teaching and learning and augmenting visualisation and creativity. As a result, professional AVs are installed in shopping malls, exhibition halls, hotels, and stadiums to attract consumers’ attention and influence their purchasing decisions, thereby promoting market growth.

The rapid advancements in the digital signage systems

The use of digital signage systems to increase sales and target the right audience is growing in industries such as retail. The growing popularity of interactive digital signage systems is assisting businesses with growing content. Interactive digital signage systems have various applications in corporate offices, stadiums, retail, transportation, exhibition halls, and other public places. One of the most important systems for digital signage is pro AV. With the growth of digital signage systems, demand for pro AV products is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Opportunity

Technological advancements in line with this trend may enable manufacturers to make significant gains over the forecast timeline. Integration of telecommunication applications such as Skype, as well as rising consumer demand, will contribute to the growth of the pro AV (audio-visual) market in the above-mentioned timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact on Pro AV (Audio-Visual) Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a limited impact on the pro AV markets. This is due to the fact that demand for pro AV is higher in some sectors, such as education, healthcare, and others; however, demand has decreased in industries such as transportation, media and entertainment, and government, among others.

During the pandemic, demand for pro AV products increased dramatically in the education sector, as many educational institutions shifted to a hybrid education system in which students can receive face-to-face training online. Pro AV products such as cameras, audio devices, and computers can be used to teach and monitor students in hybrid education. Several educational institutions have already chosen hybrid education.

Global Pro AV (Audio-Visual) Market Scope

Type

Displays

AV Acquisition and Delivery

Projectors

Sound Reinforcement

Conferencing

Others

Application

Home Use

Commercial

Education

Retail

Other

Distribution channel

Direct sales

Distributors

Pro AV (Audio-Visual) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the pro AV (Audio-Visual) market report are:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Some of the major players operating in the pro AV (Audio-Visual) market are:

Anixter Inc. (U.S.)

Wesco (U.S.)

AVI Systems (U.S.)

AVI-SPL, LLC (U.S.)

Biamp Systems (U.S.)

CCS Presentation Systems (U.S.)

Ford Audio-Video, LLC (U.S.)

