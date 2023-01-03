North America Swing Door Operators Market is Expected to Reach USD 28, 64,909.98 thousand by the end of 2028

The North America swing door operators market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 28, 64,909.98 thousand by 2028.

Swing door operator is a device that operates a swing door for pedestrian use. It helps to open or close the door automatically. It is a simple and easy technique that provides several advantages, including reduced space needs for opening and shutting as compared to its peers.

Such doors are soundproof, have airtight insulation and are aesthetically beautiful, depending on their purpose. These doors can be utilized with double or multi-layered glass for increased insulation against extreme weather conditions, depending on the region.Growing adoption of swing door operators in commercial and residential sectors, acts as a driver for North America swing door operators market.

Swing Door Operators Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product, North America swing door operators market is segmented into universal swing door operators and slim swing door operators. In 2021, universal swing door operators segment is expected to dominate the market due to rise in consumption of products which has unique electromechanical nature; also it has the capability of handling heavy doors.

On the basis of application, North America swing door operators market is segmented into commercial, residential, institution & hospitals and others. In 2021, commercial segment is expected to dominate the market due to its ease to access in commercial crowd control places such as office buildings, warehouses and shopping malls.

Swing Door Operators Market Country Level Analysis

The swing door operators market is analyzed and market size information is provided by the country, product, type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the North America swing door operators market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

U.S. is expected to dominate in the North America swing door operators market due to the increase in end users preferences for using the automatic entrance/exit doors for more convenience with safety and ease of access for children’s and person with disabilities.

Type segment in North America is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. U.S is dominating the type segment due to the increase in automatic swing door usage at corporate offices, commercial and event centers, airports, banks, retail chains. The type segment in Canada and Mexico is dominating the market to increase the overall comfort of the people and security of a building with optimized crowd flow.

Competitive Landscape and Swing Door Operators Market Share Analysis

The major market players engaged in the North America swing door operators market are:

ASSA ABLOY, KONE Corporation, dormakaba Group, DoorHan Group Of Companies, GEZE GmbH, record, PORTALP FRANCE SAS, TORMAX, FAAC GROUP, Security Door Controls, Skylinkhome, NABCO Entrances Inc., Horton Automatics, Terra Universal. Inc., STANLEY Access Technologies LLC, QUAD SYSTEMS LLC, Belco Doors, and CFS Canada among other domestic and international players.

DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

