Earthquake estimating 5.1 on the Richter scale sent quakes across parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, around early afternoon on Tuesday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor was at 12.35 pm on Tuesday and was at a profundity of 10 kilometers. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Chennai has affirmed that the quakes were brought about by this tremor. “We are as yet during the time spent considering the quakes. The focal point of the quake is observed to be close to Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, in the Bay of Bengal area. Its greatness is determined as 5.1 on the Richter scale. Therefore, quakes were felt in pieces of northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai,” an authority in the India Meteorological Department, Chennai, told TNM.

“We have just noticed a 5.1 size quake in Bay of Bengal. We are as yet inspecting whether there was a torrent and if the ocean waves rose. Concerning determining instruments, we can’t figure or issue cautions for tremor or wave ahead of time,” the IMD official added.

An angler dwelling in Thiruvanmyur told TNM, “We didn’t feel any quakes in the fishing town close to Thiruvanmyur, however the waves have been more unpleasant and greater than expected. In any case, none of the occupants felt any quakes on the land.” According to Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John, recently, an intra plate tremor was felt close to Chengam in Tiruvannamalai region on April 11. This shudder with a power of 3.0 extent level was felt following 3 years.

The National Center for Seismology recognized the focal point situated off the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts at a 10 km profundity in the Bay of Bengal (Latitude 14.40 and Longitude 82.91). The quake, which hit at 12.35 pm, was a Category VII in the quake force, considered ‘Extremely Strong’. The focal point lay 296 km south-southeast of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh and 320 km south-southeast of Chennai, Tamil Nadu.