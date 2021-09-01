The Taliban were in position close to the Panjshir valley and had retaken three areas in northern Afghanistan that tumbled to neighborhood volunteer army bunches last week, a representative said on Monday, however there were no affirmed reports of additional battling. The areas of Bano, Deh Saleh, Pul e-Hesar in the northern territory of Baghlan were taken by nearby state army bunches last week in one of the primary indications of outfitted protection from the Taliban since their capture of the capital Kabul on August 15.

By Monday, Taliban powers had cleared the regions and were set up in Badakhshan, Takhar and Andarab close to the Panjshir valley, as per the Twitter record of representative Zabihullah Mujahid.

Powers faithful to Ahmad Massoud, child of the late mujahideen authority Ahmad Shah Massoud, have laid down a good foundation for themselves in his Panjshir fortification, which opposed both the Soviets and the Taliban before 2001.

Massoud, whose powers incorporate remainders of normal armed force and exceptional powers units, has called for arrangements to frame a comprehensive government for Afghanistan however has vowed to oppose if Taliban powers attempt to enter the valley, north of Kabul.

Late on Sunday, the Taliban’s Alemarah data administration said many warriors were going towards Panjshir. There has been no affirmation of any battling, however an associate to Massoud said the two sides were standing prepared for military activity.

Taliban representative Zabihullah Mujahid said his powers had retaken Deh Salah and Pul-e-Hesar regions from Resistance 2 in the Baghlan region, close to Panjshir. Online media showed helicopters answered to have been brought into Panjshir from neighboring Tajikistan. This would be a significant lift to Resistance2 contenders, however Collective Security Treaty Organization secretary-general Stanislav Zas said he had no data when inquired as to whether there was an air hallway among Panjshir and Tajikistan for conveying arms to the solitary Afghan region that has stayed outside Taliban control.

Zabihullah Mujahid said the Salang Pass, on the primary expressway running from southern Afghanistan toward the north, was open and foe powers were barricaded in the Panjshir valley. However, his assertion proposed there was no battling for the occasion. “The Islamic Emirate is attempting to determine the issues calmly,” Zabihullah said.