Data Monetization in Telecom Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 20.20% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Demand, Opportunity Analysis and Competitive Outlook

Data Monetization in Telecom Market Research Report’, the report is complete with an elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place. The study is inclusive of a well-elaborated, extensive scrutiny of this industry alongside major parameters that may most likely have an influence on the market commercialization matrix. The Data Monetization in Telecom market report provides a meticulous picture of the sector by summary of data, production, and method of study originated from various sources. Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market. Besides, report also includes an assessment of different factors essential for the existing market players and new market players coupled with methodical study of value chain. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Accenture, Capgemini, Cisco Systems, Google, Intel, Lynx Software Technologies, Redknee Inc., SAP SE, SQLstream, Inc, 1010data, Dawex Systems,

Global Data Monetization in Telecom Market was valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.09 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 20.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “On-Premises” account for the largest type segment in the respective market due to the high adoption for applications that involve processing sensitive and confidential data. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Global Data Monetization in Telecom Market Dynamics:

Data Monetization in Telecom Market Scope and Market Size

Data monetization in telecom market is segmented on the basis of component, data type, business function, deployment type and organization type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the data monetization in telecom market has been segmented into tools and services. Services have been further segmented into support and maintenance, consulting and implementation.

On the basis of data type, the data monetization in telecom market has been segmented into customer data, product data, financial data, and supplier data.

On the basis of business function, the data monetization in telecom market has been segmented into sales and marketing, supply chain management, operations, finance, and others. Others have been further segmented into R&D, HR, and legal.

On the basis of deployment type, the data monetization in telecom market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.

On the basis of organization type, the data monetization in telecom market has been segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises.

Recent Developments

Microsoft introduced a new Microsoft Azure service in July’2019. This service is a cloud service that assists organizations in sharing their internal data. The company aims to deliver the service for its customers to share data to comply with regulations and privacy policies.

Salesforce announced the acquisition of Tableau in June’2019 to deliver a full view of their consumers across touchpoints by combining the CRM platform.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Component (Tools, Services), Data Type (Customer Data, Product Data, Financial Data, Supplier Data), Business Function (Sales and Marketing, Supply Chain Management, Operations, Finance, Others), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America. Market Players Covered Accenture (Ireland), Capgemini (France), Cisco Systems (US), Google (US), Intel (US), Lynx Software Technologies (US), Redknee Inc. (Canda), SAP SE (Germany), SQLstream, Inc (US), 1010data (US), Dawex Systems (US), Elevondata Labs Private Limited (India), Gemalto (Netherlands), iConnectiva (India), Mahindra Comviva (India), NETSCOUT (US), Optiva (Canada), Emu Analytics Ltd (UK), and Adastra Corporation (Canada), among others Market Opportunities Rise in need to create insights from a pool of data

Ability to directly monetize data by selling raw data, or by taking out insights from analysed and processed data

Rise in the volume of enterprise data

Important Features of the Global Data Monetization in Telecom Market Report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- Elevondata Labs Private Limited, Gemalto, iConnectiva, Mahindra Comviva, NETSCOUT, Optiva, Paratha and Reltio, Emu Analytics Ltd, Adastra Corporation among other domestic and global players.

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Global Data Monetization in Telecom Market Segmentation:

Component

Tools

Services

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

Implementation

Data Type

Customer Data

Product Data

Financial Data

Supplier Data

Business Function

Sales and Marketing

Supply Chain Management

Operations

Finance

Others

Research and Development

HR

Legal

Deployment Type

Organization Type

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Data Monetization in Telecom Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The data monetization in telecom market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, data type, business function, deployment type and organization type as referred above.

The countries covered in the data monetization in telecom market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the data monetization in the telecom market due to the adoption of advanced solutions and increased investments within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the region’s expansion of the telecommunication sector.

The report is prepared on the basis of detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

Data Monetization in Telecom Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Direct Data Monetization

The ability to directly monetize data by selling raw data or taking out insights from analysed and processed data is one of the major factors driving the data monetization in the telecom market. Google monetizes data through real-time bidding while optimizing their platform’s experience as they reinvest data into their platform.

Rise in the Volume of Enterprise Data

The rise in enterprise data volume and increased focus to generate new revenue streams accelerate market growth. Also, the growth in awareness towards the potential benefits of data monetization positively impacts the market.

Incorporation of Various Analytics

The use of numerous analytics and technologies among enterprises further influences the market. Ride-hailing companies such as Ola, Uber, and Lyft use location-based analytics to acquire insight about their customer’s data that is generally extracted from pick-up and drop-off locations.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the data monetization in telecom market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, rise in need to create insights from a pool of data extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. According to a report by IBM, only 23% of companies surveyed have been reported to own an enterprise-wide big data strategy. Also, adoption of AI for data processing will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, varying structure of regulatory policies, and lack of organizational capabilities and cultural barriers are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, the quality of data collected by organizations for monetization and privacy and security concerns are projected to challenge the data monetization in the telecom market in 2022-2029.

This data monetization in telecom market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on data monetization in telecom market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Data Monetization in Telecom Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Data Monetization in Telecom Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Data Monetization in Telecom Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Data Monetization in Telecom Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Data Monetization in Telecom Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Data Monetization in Telecom Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Data Monetization in Telecom Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Data Monetization in Telecom Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Data Monetization in Telecom Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Data Monetization in Telecom Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

The questions that are answered in the report:

What are the top opportunities and trends that are currently ruling the market?

What are the drivers that are shaping the Data Monetization in Telecom market?

What are the opportunities and challenges for the Artificial Intelligence market created by the outbreak of the COVID-19?

What are the segments of the Data Monetization in Telecom market that are included in the report?

What are the regional developments prominent in the Data Monetization in Telecom market?

