Canister Vacuum Cleaner Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 9.10% By 2030, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies and Competitive Landscape

Global canister vacuum cleaner market was valued at USD 11,729.30 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23543.45 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

The growing popularity of the product across emerging economies are the essential factors for the growth of the canister vacuum cleaner market over the forecasted period of 2022-2029. Moreover, advancements in cleaning equipment and devices, along with the growing trends of online retailing, are expected to generate significant growth opportunities for the market over the forecasted period.

Market Definition

A canister vacuum cleaner are the vacuum cleaners generally fitted with wheels and a bag is placed besides the fan. It can clean variety of surfaces and have small maneuvering cleaning heads and are used for cleaning flexible areas. The canister vacuum cleaner has huge benefits, such as flexible hoses, cleaning heads, longer cleaning wands, lighter weight with better suction and flow rates which help to deliver faster cleaning solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The canister vacuum cleaner market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to canister vacuum cleaner market.

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis

LG Electronics.

Candy Hoover Group S.r.l.

Miele India Private Limited

SAMSUNG

BISSELL

Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

pure-systems GmbH

iRobot Corporation.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BLACK+DECKER

Electrolux

Eureka Forbes.

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

TTI, Inc.

Dyson

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Global Canister Vacuum Cleaner Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Growing advancements in the cleaning equipment

The growing advancements in the cleaning equipment and the devices is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. The canister vacuum cleaners can clean variety of surfaces and have small maneuvering cleaning heads and are used for cleaning flexible areas. The canister vacuum cleaner has huge benefits such as flexible hoses, cleaning heads, longer cleaning wands, and lighter weight with better suction and flow rates. All these factors help deliver faster cleaning solutions and are thus, driving the growth of the market.

Rising disposable incomes and awareness

The rising awareness regarding the canister vacuum cleaners and their benefits across the world and in the household and commercial sectors, rising disposable incomes and population across various growing economies and rapid industrialization and urbanization are the main factors driving the growth of the canister vacuum cleaners market over the forecasted period. Additionally, certain government initiatives and regulations regarding clean environment are also driving the market’s growth.

Opportunities

Growing demands for the canister vacuums

The growing demands for the canister vacuums in the restaurants, hospitals, households and various other end-users are generating lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecasted period. Moreover, the advancements and advantages of the product such as flexible hoses, cleaning heads, longer cleaning wands, lighter in weight with better suction rates and flow rates are also the factors delivering faster cleaning solutions across the globe. Rising awareness regarding the canister vacuum cleaners and their benefits will also offer numerous growth opportunities within the canister vacuum cleaner market.

Restraints/Challenges

The increasing consumption of energy along with low product durability are the factors that are projected to challenge the canister vacuum cleaner market over the forecast period.

This canister vacuum cleaner market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Impact and Current Market Scenario of Raw Material Shortage and Shipping Delays

Data Bridge Market Research offers a high-level analysis of the market and delivers information by keeping in account the impact and current market environment of raw material shortage and shipping delays. This translates into assessing strategic possibilities, creating effective action plans, and assisting businesses in making important decisions.

Apart from the standard report, we also offer in-depth analysis of the procurement level from forecasted shipping delays, distributor mapping by region, commodity analysis, production analysis, price mapping trends, sourcing, category performance analysis, supply chain risk management solutions, advanced benchmarking, and other services for procurement and strategic support.

Expected Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Pricing and Availability of Products

When economic activity slows, industries begin to suffer. The forecasted effects of the economic downturn on the pricing and accessibility of the products are taken into account in the market insight reports and intelligence services provided by DBMR. With this, our clients can typically keep one step ahead of their competitors, project their sales and revenue, and estimate their profit and loss expenditures.

Global Canister Vacuum Cleaner Market: Segment Analysis

Type

Wet-Dry Canister Vacuum

Dry Canister Vacuum

Mode of Operation

Electric

Pneumatic

System Type

Portable

Stationary

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Application

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty

Explosion Proof

End-Use

Industrial

Commercial

Canister Vacuum Cleaner Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The canister vacuum cleaner market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by type, mode of operation, system type, distribution channel, application and end-use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the canister vacuum cleaner market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the canister vacuum cleaner market because of the growing number of population along with the increasing technological advancements and rapid urbanization within the region.

North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted period of 2022 to 2029 due to rising household applications and adopting eco-friendly practices to comply with environmental rules and regulations within the region.

Key Highlights from Canister Vacuum Cleaner Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Canister Vacuum Cleaner industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Canister Vacuum Cleaner market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Canister Vacuum Cleaner report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period – 2022 to 2029

Our report offers the following data from 2022 to 2029:–

– Canister Vacuum Cleaner Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

– Market share analysis of the top industry players.

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

–Canister Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

–Canister Vacuum Cleaner Industry Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

