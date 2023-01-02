Torque Limiter Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 5.2%  by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Demand, Opportunity Analysis and Competitive Outlook

This report sheds light on the industry environment that comprises factors such as provincial trade policies, market entry barriers, as well as social, political and regulatory concerns that may affect market growth in the future. Furthermore, rapid developments within industry are also included in this report. The best solution is offered with the systematic study of all the important market parameters performed by the experts. With the complete comprehension of business goals and needs to bridge the gap, this report is prepared which delivers the most suitable and precise solutions. However, high costs incurred for implementation, maintenance, and upgradation of services are anticipated to restrict the growth of this market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global torque limiter market is expected to reach the value of USD 401,488.91 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The torque limiter market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Any apparatus with spinning parts can be protected by using torque limiters. A torque limiter can ensure that torque never exceeds dangerous levels if there is any chance that a drive shaft will transmit too much torque to the driven shaft or tangential components. The components introduce a disconnect technique while coupling the two rotating bodies. The high adoption of torque limiters in the aerospace industry is expected to boost market growth, while the high carbon footprint of the automotive sector may restrain the market growth. Grow in awareness about enhanced safety systems is expected to act as an opportunity, and a lack of technological awareness about the functioning of products may challenge the market growth.

Market Overview:

A single event or action might cause critical drive components to fail or fracture. Mechanical overload occurs when a spinning component is subjected to torques greater than the system intended to tolerate. Any rotational operation can generate a lot of torque. If there is any malfunction, all of that force can damage the couplings, drive or motor shafts, and gearing, among other impacted components.

The set point is never exceeded due to torque limiters. These pieces prevent mechanical overload and failures by restricting torque forces to that the rotatable components can safely handle them. They may operate on their own or in tandem with electrical sensors. Mechanical torque limiters are sometimes referred to as overload clutches.

Recent Development

In November 2023, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. announced they had launched a brand-new SIL3/Ple Brake System Flyer. It is an advanced braking system technology that provides enhanced safety performance required to meet demanding safety regulations on applications, including people moving and lifting equipment. The company will attract more customers and expand its product portfolio through this product launch.

In September 2019, Chr. Mayr GmbH + Co. KG. launched Intelligent safety for small brakes. It has power transmission and is not only able to monitor and supply safety brakes without the use of sensors. It also supplies data and therefore provides intelligent safety. Through this product, the company has attracted more customers and expanded its product portfolio.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS

Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030

Base Year 2022

Historic Years: 2021 (Customizable to 2020 – 2016)

Quantitative Units: Revenue in USD Thousand, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD

The Torque Limiter Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Martin Sprocket & Gear, Inc.

Regal Beloit Americas, Inc.

ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc.

Altra Industrial Motion

Dalton Gear Company

RINGFEDER POWER TRANSMISSION

Fenner Drives, Inc.

Mayr GmbH + Co. KG

KTR Systems GmbH

Nexen Group, Inc.

Howdon

TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN CO.

Cross+Morse

Industrial Clutch Parts Ltd

Queries Resolved in This Report:

Which will be the specialties at which Global Torque Limiter Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set nearness?

Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own Torque Limiter economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside?

Which will be the Torque Limiter application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers?

Which will be the dangers which will attack growth?

The length of the global Torque Limiter market opportunity?

How Torque Limiter Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

Key Market Segments Covered in Torque Limiter Industry Research

Global torque limiter market is segmented on the basis of type, torque range, bore range, drive arrangement, design, application, and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

BY Type

Friction Torque Limiter

Balls/Rollers Torque Limiter

Shear Pin

Hydraulic

Magnetic

Electronic

Others

BY Torque Range

501 to 3,000 NM

151 to 500 NM

Greater than 3,000 NM

Less than 150 NM

BY Bore Range

55 mm – 92 mm

Upto 55 mm

93 mm – 150 mm

More than 150 mm

BY Drive Arrangement

Coupling

Pilot Mount

BY Design

Slip Clutch

Disconnect Torque Limiter

BY Application

Conveyors

Gearboxes

Generators

Motor

BY End-User

Aerospace & Defense

Packaging and labelling

Paper and printing

Transportation

Metal Industry

Mining Industry

Energy and power

Farm & Agriculture

Food and beverages

Textiles

Plastic and rubber

Medical & Surgical Tools

Water & Wastewater

Torque Limiter Market Regional Analysis/Insights

Torque limiter market segmented on the basis of countries U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

All country based analysis of torque limiter market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. Torque limiter market on the basis of type has been segmented as friction, balls & rollers and others. Based on range, torque limiter market has been segmented into <150 Nm, 151–500 Nm, 501–3,000 Nm, >3,000 Nm. On the basis of end-use industry, torque limiter market has been segmented into food and beverages, plastic and rubber, paper and printing, fabricated metal manufacturing, packaging & labelling, energy & power and others.

Torque limiter is defined as a type of protective device that is used to protect mechanical equipment from the damage caused due to overloads. They are also used in various industries such as food and beverages, plastic and rubber, paper and printing, fabricated metal manufacturing, packaging and labelling, energy and power and others.

Global Torque Limiter Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Key Industry Drivers:

High adoption of torque limiter in the aerospace industry

The success of every electric and future electric aircraft depends upon the safety and dependability of electrical actuators (EA). By limiting the amount of torque that the actuator drive train components are subjected to, torque limiters increase the reliability of electromechanical actuators (EMA). If the shaft’s transmitted torque surpasses a certain threshold, the shaft gives way gradually. This protects against the potential failure and jamming of the actuator.

Emergence of EVs and their torque limiter system

The automotive industry has grown enormously due to the rising demand for luxurious electric vehicles. Most electric vehicles (EVs) come as battery electric vehicles, which use a battery to store the electrical energy that powers the vehicles. Some of the factors driving the sales of electric vehicles include stringent government regulations towards vehicle emissions and increasing demand for fuel-efficiency, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles. This adds to the adoption of electric vehicles as all-electric vehicles are zero-emission, thus effectively minimizing carbon emissions.

Opportunity

Rising trends for the packaging industry across the globe

The power of packaging is gaining importance in different industries such as food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and many others. As the packaging represents brand recognition and heavily influences consumer-buying behavior. Moreover, the packaging industry is going automated over the years. Automation involves the usage of robots for handling products in the packaging process. These robots move the products at different stages and are held for the required time. However, the automation equipment uses robots, which in turn use motors and gears to control the motion of the conveyors and the products. Thus, automation has helped the packaging industry to gain more importance.

Restraint/Challenge

The low product lifetime of the torque limiter

A torque limiter, often an overload clutch, is a straightforward machine that safeguards mechanical equipment against damage. This is one of the most useful devices for vehicles, aircraft, conveyor belts, and many other motored mechanisms. On the other hand it too has a negative side.

Key Pointers Covered in Torque Limiter Market and Forecast to 2030

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Our report offers the following data from 2023 to 2030: –

– Torque Limiter Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

– Market share analysis of the top industry players.

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

–Torque Limiter Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

–Torque Limiter Industry Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

