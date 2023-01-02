Embedded Systems Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 6.20% By 2030, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies and Competitive Landscape

The this analysis report intersperse the global market perceptions which can be foundational drivers on the forecast period 2019 to 2029. Position and forecast is analyzed in this report, it particularly goals foremost organizations in the worldwide industry, with market share sales, production, and cost of each remarkable business, covering different companies of the industry. The this report provides the market development statistics, an inventory of choose leading players. A deliberate profiling of major competitors of the market as well as an innovative analysis of their current developments, core competencies and investments in each segment are also elaborated in the research report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the embedded systems market was valued at USD 91.86 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 148.64 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Embedded Systems Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the global market. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, appreciative market growth by following historical developments, and analyzing the present situation and future forecasts next seven years based on progressive and likely states of Embedded Systems industry. Embedded Systems research report assists as a depository of analysis and data for every side of the industry, including but unlimited Regional output, types, applications, emerging technology developments and the competitive landscape.

Processors, controllers, input-output devices, clocks, external peripheral devices, and other hardware and software modules make up an embedded system, which stores and manages the core machine operation. This serves the intended purpose and is integrated into the larger electrical or mechanical system.

The embedded systems market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to embedded systems market.

Segmentation: Embedded Systems Market

Hardware

Microcontrollers

Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)

Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC)

Microprocessors

Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)

Digital Signal Processors (DSP)

Memories

Embedded systems market on the basis of hardware has been segmented as microcontrollers, application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), power management integrated circuits (PMIC), microprocessors, field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA), digital signal processors (DSP), and memories. Microcontrollers have been further segmented into 8-bit microcontrollers, 16-bit microcontrollers, and 32-Bit Microcontrollers. Microprocessors have been further segmented into 8-bit microprocessors, 16-bit microprocessors, and 32-bit microprocessors. Memories have been further segmented into volatile memories, and non-volatile memories.

Software

Operating Systems

Middleware

Based on software, embedded systems market has been segmented into operating systems, and middleware.

System Size

Small-Scale Embedded Systems

Medium-Scale Embedded Systems

Large-Scale Embedded Systems

On the basis of system size, embedded systems market has been segmented into small-scale embedded systems, medium-scale embedded systems, and large-scale embedded systems.

Functionality

Real-Time Embedded Systems

Standalone Embedded Systems

Based on functionality, embedded systems market has been segmented into real-time embedded systems, and standalone embedded systems.

Application

Automotive

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Energy

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defence

On the basis of application, embedded systems market has been segmented into automotive, communication, consumer electronics, energy, industrial, healthcare, aerospace and defence.

Type

AI-Based Embedded Systems

Non-AI Based Embedded Systems

Embedded systems has also been segmented on the basis of type into AI-based embedded systems, and non-AI based embedded systems.

Embedded Systems Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The embedded systems market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, hardware, software, system size, functionality, application and type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the embedded systems market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Israel, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.

North America dominates the embedded systems market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for connected and smart devices and various manufacturing companies in this region. Additionally, the increase in adoption of internet of things (IoT) technology will propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the growing number of applications in various industries, including transportation, energy, healthcare and others in this region.

Embedded Systems Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Rising demand for ADAS in electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles

The automotive sector is being redesigned, and embedded systems are playing an essential role. These systems are employed in electric and hybrid vehicles’ ADAS technology. The embedded system industry has grown due to a rise in demand for electric vehicles and hybrid automobiles as people become more aware of the environment’s depletion.

Surging demand for devices such as smart electricity meters

Over the projected period, the global market is likely to be driven by rising demand for devices such as smart power meters. This is due to the fact that these gadgets utilize embedded systems to ensure precise and desired functionality. Other important reasons driving the growth of the embedded systems market are the rising demand for smartphones, laptops, desktops, communications systems, and other devices around the world.

Opportunities

Rise in research and development activities

Increasing number of research and development activities and surging technological advancement will boost new market opportunities for the market’s growth rate. Over the projected period, ongoing research and development to introduce smarter and energy-efficient electronic gadgets is expected to positively impact the growth of the worldwide embedded systems market.

Introduction of 5G and development of 5G based embedded devices

The embedded system industry is likely to benefit from the introduction of 5G technology. Due to the integration of 5G in their architecture, embedded devices used in smart video surveillance systems for automobiles provide quick reaction rates.

Moreover, rise in strategic collaborations and emerging new markets will act as market drivers and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market’s growth rate.

Restraints/ Challenges Global Embedded Systems Market

Vulnerability of embedded systems to cyber threats and security breaches

The security of embedded devices is one of the primary factors that has slowed the market’s growth. Military forces, banks, data centers, and healthcare institutions all rely on embedded devices, including memory to store information that could be essential. As a result, cyber risks and security breaches must be avoided at all costs.

On the other hand, the high energy consumption of compact embedded systems will hinder the embedded systems market growth rate. The negative impact of COVID-19 outbreak on supply chain and lack of awareness will act as market restraint and further challenge the market growth rate.

