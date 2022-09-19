Silicon Carbide Market is expected to reach US$ 1,810.56 million by 2027

Silicon carbide, also known as carborundum, is a semiconductor material widely used in electronics and semiconductor industries. The physical hardness of silicon carbide makes it fit for use as an abrasive in processes such as honing, water jet cutting, grinding, and sand blasting. It is also used in the components of pumps used to drill and extract the oil in oilfield applications. Rising demand for silicon carbide in various application industries has led to an increase in the investments by manufacturers, governments, and research institutes in its production.

Silicon Carbide Market report by “The Insight Partners” sheds light on the key drivers and opportunities attributing to market expansion over the analysis period. It also gives in-depth information pertaining to the challenges and threats poised to hinder revenue generation in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the report also provides crucial information regarding leading companies in this business sphere and the trends that are likely to prevail in the near future.

Silicon carbide is being used widely in electronics and semiconductors industries as a replacement of silicon. It offers greater breakdown electric field strength, band gap, and thermal conductivity, along with enabling a wider range of p- and n-type control required for the construction of a device. For instance, silicon has a band gap of ~1.12, whereas silicon carbide offers a band gap of ~3.26. Similarly, thermal conductivity for silicon carbide is 1490 W/m-K, which is significantly higher than the thermal conductivity of silicon—150 W/m-K. A majority of silicon carbide is being used to make diodes that are used in power supplies and hybrid modules such as PV7. According to the statistics cited by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), global sales of semiconductors witnessed a hike of 6% from October 2019 to October 2020, reaching a market value of US$ 39 billion. Moreover, 2021 is likely to be a promising year for semiconductors businesses as per the predictions by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization. As per the WSTS, the global sales of semiconductors are expected to grow by 8.4% in 2021 compared with the sales in 2020. According to The Insight Partner’s analysis, the global electronics industry is expected to register an annual growth rate of 5–6% from 2020 to 2021, and North America and Asia Pacific are expected to register a higher growth than other regions during the same period. Thus, such promising statistics depict the growth of electronics and semiconductor industries, making them a lucrative market segment for the global silicon carbide market vendors.

Company Profiles:

Fiven ASA; AGSCO Corp; Carborundum Universal Limited; ESD-SIC; ESK-SIC GmbH; Futong Industry Co. Limited; Electro Abrasives, LLC; Washington Mills; Tifor B.V.; and Grindwell Norton Ltd

The business intelligence report provides a detailed examination of market dynamics across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Silicon Carbide Market is also segmented based on type and application to provide a systematic overview to the readers. This segmentation has been done keeping in mind the valuable inputs of industry experts, leaders of companies and stakeholders. Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The report also makes inclusion of vital information about leading companies in Silicon Carbide Market such as a detailed SWOT analysis, key developments of products and services, and a financial overview. Furthermore, the study helps industry partakers in making strategic decisions to garner massive revenues and maximize profits.

Silicon Carbide Market – Global Analysis to 2028 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides an exhaustive analysis of the market including the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides a detailed rundown of the Silicon Carbide Market keeping in mind detailed segmentation by type, application, and region. This report provides an expert assessment of the leading companies in this business sphere by listing the products and services unveiled by them in order to help business owners to understand the market positioning of these players. PEST analysis of each region and country is documented as well.

