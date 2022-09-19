Kaolin Market is expected to reach US$ 5,512.4 million by 2028

According to our latest market study, titled “Kaolin Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Process (Water Washed, Airfloat, Calcined, Delaminated, and Others) and Application (Paper, Ceramic and Sanitaryware, Paints and Coatings, Plastic, Rubber, and Others),” the kaolin market size is expected to grow from US$ 4,327.7 million in 2021 to US$ 5,512.4 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key driving factors for the kaolin market growth and prominent market players. Increasing Application of Kaolin in Paper Industry to Escalate Kaolin Market Growth During 2021–2028

Kaolin, also called china clay, is a soft white clay essential in manufacturing china and porcelain and is widely used to make paper, rubber, paint, and many other products.

The increasing application of kaolin in the paper industry is the main factor behind the bolstering growth of this market. The rising application of kaolin in the paper industry can be attributed to its use in improving the properties of paper, such as ink absorption and ink pigment holdout, low linting tendency, and roughness, which, in turn, enhance the printability of the paper. Kaolin is also used as paper coating, which brings a smooth texture, brightness, and a better paper opacity.

Furthermore, the paper industry has witnessed a significant surge in the demand for paper in the past few years due to the increase in paper packaging activities in the e-commerce industry globally. As per the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in 2018, the e-commerce industry recorded US$ 25.6 trillion in sales worldwide, a growth of 8% compared to the previous year. The report also revealed that around 1.4 billion people shopped through an online portal. The rising e-commerce business has increased packaging activity and created a favorable business environment for the kaolin market growth.

Print media is another prominent end user of papers. As per the University of Southern Indiana study, the US uses 85 million tons of paper every year for printing newspapers. Thus, the application of papers in various industries is increasing the scope of kaolin and subsequently driving the kaolin market growth.

The business intelligence report provides a detailed examination of market dynamics across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Kaolin Market is also segmented based on type and application to provide a systematic overview to the readers. This segmentation has been done keeping in mind the valuable inputs of industry experts, leaders of companies and stakeholders. Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The report also makes inclusion of vital information about leading companies in Kaolin Market such as a detailed SWOT analysis, key developments of products and services, and a financial overview. Furthermore, the study helps industry partakers in making strategic decisions to garner massive revenues and maximize profits.

Kaolin Market – Global Analysis to 2028 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides an exhaustive analysis of the market including the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides a detailed rundown of the Kaolin Market keeping in mind detailed segmentation by type, application, and region. This report provides an expert assessment of the leading companies in this business sphere by listing the products and services unveiled by them in order to help business owners to understand the market positioning of these players. PEST analysis of each region and country is documented as well.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global kaolin market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the global kaolin market from 2019 to 2028

Estimation of the demand for kaolin across various industries

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and the demand for kaolin

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the kaolin market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to the global kaolin market growth

Kaolin market size at various nodes of the market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global kaolin market as well as its dynamics in the industry

Kaolin market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

Kaolin Market Segmentation:

Kaolin Market, by Process

Water Washed

Airfloat

Calcined

Delaminated

Others

Kaolin Market, by Application

Paper

Ceramic and Sanitaryware

Paints and coatings

Plastic

Rubber

Others

