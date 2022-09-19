Aerosol Paints Market is expected to reach US$ 5,238.49 Mn by 2028

According to our latest market study on “Aerosol Paints Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Raw Material (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, and Others); Technology (Solvent-Borne, Water-Borne, and Others); Application (Construction Industry, Automotive and Transportation, Wood and Furniture Industry, Packaging, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 3,941.90 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5,238.49 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market. Increasing Use of Aerosol Paint in DIY Activities

Aerosol paints are available in a sealed pressurized container. They are available in various colors and styles, making it a popular choice of product among consumers. They are widely used in the construction and automotive sectors as they are easy to use and have quick drying times.

Do it Yourself (DIY) is an activity that comprises decorating, building, modifying, and repairing things at home by oneself without the help of an expert or a professional. Consumers use aerosol paints for household DIY activities. They use these paints to modernize or reinvent their furniture, which helps them save the cost of new furniture. The frames of windows and doors in homes can become worn over a long period of time, and their colors can also be bleached from UV rays. The wooden frames can become coarse and untidy. The bottom of doorframes gets scuffed due to constant footfall. Thus, aerosol paints provide a dual-purpose fix as they repair and modify the window and doorframes and provide a new look to the furniture. In addition, the usage of aerosol paints helps eliminate the cost of purchasing new frames. Doors have marks and scrapes, and the door style goes out of fashion after some period. It becomes costly to replace the door. Aerosol paints can also be used for making various art and craft products. They can be used to paint the gates and fences. The aerosol paint is also used for painting murals. Murals are painted by using aerosol paints or applied directly on a wall, ceiling, or other permanent surfaces. The aerosol paints provide a great effect to the wall art and are easy to use with stencils too. Thus, increased use of aerosol paints in DIY activities drives the market growth.

The key players operating in the aerosol paints market are Aeroaids Corporation; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Kobra Paint – Spray Art Technologies; Masterchem Industries LLC; MONTANA COLORS S.L.; Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.; Plutonium Paint; AVT Paints Pty Ltd; PPG Industries Inc.; Rust Oleum; Peter Kwasny GmbH; Motip Dupli Group B.V.; and Technima SAS and others. The major players are striving towards expanding their customer base and expanding their presence globally to acquire better market position.

The business intelligence report provides a detailed examination of market dynamics across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Aerosol Paints Market is also segmented based on type and application to provide a systematic overview to the readers. This segmentation has been done keeping in mind the valuable inputs of industry experts, leaders of companies and stakeholders. Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Market Insights

Aerosol Paints Market Segmentation:

Aerosol Paints Market, by Raw Material

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Aerosol Paints Market, by Technology

Solvent-Borne

Water-Borne

Others

Aerosol Paints Market, by Application

Construction Industry

Automotive and Transportation

Wood and Furniture Industry

Packaging

Others

