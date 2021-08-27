Asus Wednesday reported the ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition gaming PC. The 14-inch PC accompanies the standard ROG Zephyrus G14 spec-sheet alongside some new provisions and components one of a kind to the uncommon release. Asus’ ROG image worked intimately with hit DJ and music maker Alan Walker, and subsequently the name ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Laptop.

The Alan Walker release of the PC accompanies the new styling. This incorporates new shading highlights across the PC. The mark Asus AniMe Matrix tech is presently accessible in another Specter Blue shade. Clients will likewise get a comparable tone in the nameplate of the PC, with the craftsman’s mark close to the ROG logo.

Two texture belts across the top add ROG’s unique cyberpunk energy, with one belt utilizing intelligent content that mixes consistently with the framework LEDs. There is a custom Alan Walker boot movement just as another backdrop. Aside from this the ‘A’ and ‘W’ keys on the PC likewise get the craftsman’s logo on top, while the other keycaps get coordinating with signature Alan Walker tones. The glass touchpad underneath the console is concealed with a redid design that is roused by a music equalizer.

The ROG Remix additionally shows novel ROG and Alan Walker enlivened movements on the fundamental screen of the PC and AniMe Matrix board dependent on the MIDI sources of info chose.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is controlled by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS chip and accompanies 8GB (SO DIMM slot)+ 8GB (locally available) DDR4 3200MHz RAM. There is 1TB SSD stockpiling by means of a M.2 NVMe PCIe3.0x2 space.

For designs, there is a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM. The PC includes a 14-inch QHD (2560×1440) IPS show with a 120Hz revive rate. There is a Backlit Chiclet Keyboard with a 1.7mm travel distance, 4 Hotkeys and a SSO finger impression power button. The G14 additionally accompanies two 2.5W speakers and two 0.7W exhibit receivers.

For I/O the gaming PC highlights two USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports, one of which upholds DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery. There are likewise two USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports and one HDMI 2.0 port. At long last, there is a 3.5mm earphone and amplifier combo port and a Kensington Lock.

The PC accompanies a 180W force connector and for availability, is furnished with Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6. The heaviness of the machine is 1.7kg and the measurements are 32.4(W) x 22.2(D) x 1.99(H) cm.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is evaluated at Rs149,990. It will be accessible at the Asus ROG Store, Amazon and other retail outlets like Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales. Clients will actually want to get their hands on the PC from August 18.