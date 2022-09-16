Silicon Anode Battery Market is expected to reach US$ 270.3 Mn by 2027

The silicon anode battery market was valued at US$ 39.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 270.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% from 2020 to 2027.

In 2019, APAC dominated the global silicon battery market. The consumer electronics, automotive, and renewable energy industries are expected to drive the demand for advanced silicon anode batteries in the region. In addition, the advancements in the technologies used in consumer electronics and wearable devices sectors in APAC are also fueling the growth of the silicon anode battery market in the geography. The growth of China as one of the largest li-ion battery producers, increasing adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy sources, and increasing R&D activities on new battery technologies by various countries in APAC are among the additional factors that are driving the growth of the silicon battery market.

The Chinese government offered generous incentives and dished out subsidies to domestic battery manufacturers, enabling them to scale as the market grows. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the silicon anode battery market during the forecast period. Further, the high energy storage capacity of silicon, growing adoption of lithium-ion battery in consumer electronics, cost-effective material, upsurge in demand for silicone anode battery in automotive industry are expected to drive China silicon anode battery market.

Increasing Investments towards Silicon Anode Battery Production

The Silicon anode battery is expected to gain tremendous prominence over the years. The developers of the technology are securing significant investments with an aim to develop and commercialize their technologies at the earliest, which would showcase a paradigm shift in consumer electronics technologies. The advantages offered by the Silicon anode battery have influenced several investors to capitalize on the technology, and this is benefiting the developers to progress in producing the batteries.

The report segments the global silicon anode battery market as follows:

Global Silicon Anode Battery Market – By Capacity

< 1500 mAh

1500 mAh- 2500 mAh

2500 mAh

Global Silicon Anode Battery Market – By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical Devices

Energy & Power

Industrial

Others

