DAB Transmitter Market is expected to reach US$ 146.02 million by 2028

Surging Demand for DAB among Geriatric Populations to Provide Growth Opportunities for DAB Transmitter Market Players During 2021–2028

According to our latest market study on “DAB Transmitter Market by The Insight Partners Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 146.02 million by 2028 from US$ 95.88 million in 2021; and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% from 2021 to 2028.

According to analyses by industry experts, elderly people in many Asia Pacific countries, such as Australia and India, admitted that listening to radio benefits their well-being as the device has a relaxing effect on them and stabilizes their mood. India is on its way to becoming the world’s largest digital radio market. Low maintenance costs and enhanced audio quality are further enhancing the proliferation of digital radio systems among elderlies, which is boosting the demand for DAB transmitters. Further, digital radio systems are already a part of routine in the majority of European countries, while the remaining countries looking forward to migrating from analog to digital systems for short and medium wave broadcasting. On average, rural areas have greater geriatric population than urban areas in the world. Growth in media consumption in digital formats, increase in the availability of devices capable of supporting digital media, and continuous rise in internet access and speed would propel the adoption of digital radio systems in the coming years, thus augmenting the DAB transmitter market growth.

Based on type, the DAB transmitter market is segmented into low power DAB transmitters, medium power DAB transmitters, and high power DAB transmitters. The market for the low power DAB transmitters segment was valued at US$ 34.72 million in 2020. The DAB transmitter market, based on end user, is segmented into broadcasters and network operators.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on DAB Transmitter Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the DAB transmitters market due to supply chain disruptions and production delays. Lockdown imposed by several governments, restriction levied on international trade barriers, and temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants are hindering the market growth. Furthermore, uncertainty in the stock market and lowered business confidence have led to panic among customers. However, governments across the world have started bringing relaxations in the restrictions from late 2020; they are also taking significant initiatives and providing funds to support the electronics and semiconductors, and media and entertainment sectors. The demand for DAB transmitters has begun increasing with the reopening of this sector. Surge in investments to mitigate the effect of pandemic and continuation in the development of digital broadcasting technology would support the growth of the DAB Transmitters the market in the coming years. Digital audio took a huge hit in user engagement and in the amount of time listeners spent on these channels as people stayed home in early in 2020. Changing behavior of consumers and patterns of usage, and high resilience and adaptability of digital audio are anticipated to boost the growth of the DAB transmitters market in the post COVID-19 period.

By Type

Low Power DAB Transmitters

Medium Power DAB Transmitters

High Power DAB Transmitters



By End User

Broadcasters

Network Operators

The growing trend of digital audio advertising and podcasts is significantly boosting the DAB transmitter market growth, with key players shifting their advertising budgets toward digital media. Consumer are also inclined toward digital media consumption, and they are spending more time on digital forms of media. People in the US and the UK have been observed to be spending more time on digital media in the last few years. This has led to a paradigm shift in the global advertising industry.

