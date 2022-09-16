Industrial Coatings Market 2022 Recent Industry Developments, SWOT Analysis, Important on COVID 19 Outbreak, Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Key Players Worldwide and Assessment to 2030 available in the latest report

The Industrial Coatings market crossed US$ 105 billion mark in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 134 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

The major factor driving the industrial coatings market growth is an increasing their demand from end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, packaging, wood, and others. Industrial coatings help various industries maximize their productivity by making sure their products are protected from the elements and that their employees have a safe working environment. Due to various benefits offered by these coatings, they are highly used in many industries. The acrylic segment is expected to held the significant share of the market during the forecast period. These acrylic industrial coatings are highly used in automotive, aerospace, and other end-use industries due to their properties such as corrosion resistance and good adhesion.

key companies profiled in this research study are:

ppg asianpaints

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Hempel A/S

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Industrial Coatings Market Segmentation:

By Resin

Polyurethane Epoxy Acrylic Alkyd Others



By Technology

Powder Coating Solvent-Borne Coatings Water-Borne Coatings Others



By End-use Industry

Aerospace Automotive Wood Packaging Marine Others



Growing use of industrial coatings in the automotive industry is accelerating the market growth:

Industrial coatings are used in various end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, wood, packaging, marine, and others. Within these industries, the automotive industry is one such industry, wherein the use of industrial coatings is increasing. Acrylic industrial protective coatings are most commonly used in automotive applications owing to their corrosion resistance and high-gloss characteristics. In addition, many coating products help make vehicles lighter or improve the rolling resistance of tires, which enables the automakers and suppliers to produce fuel-efficient vehicles. All these benefits are leading to an increasing their use in the automotive applications.

The reports cover key developments in the Industrial Coatings Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

