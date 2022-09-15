Rice Seeds Market Research, Latest Trend Analysis, Market Growth, Opportunities, Top Players, Revenue, Service, Forecast To 2027

The Rice Seeds Market was valued at US$ 5,506.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 10,036.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2027. Rice is a staple food in many major countries, especially in the Asia Pacific region. A rice seed, also known as paddy, is a whole rice seed, and one grain of paddy includes one rice kernel. It is an Oryza glaberrima or L. Oryza sativa seed. Further, rice seeds are used as bioreactors to produce human medications such as peptides or therapeutic proteins. The rice seeds market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Global Rice Seeds Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The Global Rice Seeds Market Report covers all the comprehensive industry factors that are closely affecting the growth of the Rice Seeds Market alongside the investigation of the latest industry trends as well as new developments in the industry across the different regions/countries. The report provides a complete understanding of key players business development plans, recent industry situations, growth statistics and the future scope of the respective Rice Seeds Market. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.

Top Profiling Key Players:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

I.du Pont de Nemours and Company

Guard Rice Mills

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd

Maharastra Hybrid Seeds Company Private Limited (Mahyco)

Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd. (NSL)

Rallis India Limited

Rasi Seeds (P) Ltd

SL Agritech Corporation

Rice Seeds Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

Market Scope:

The "Global Rice Seeds Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Rice Seeds market with detailed market segmentation by type, category, application, and geography.

Finally, all aspects of the Rice Seeds Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively.

