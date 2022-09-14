WealthTech Solution Market Growth to Outstrip US$ 137.44 million by 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

Artificial intelligence aids the finance industry to streamline and optimize various processes such as credit decisions, quantitative trading, and financial risk management. AI solutions facilitate precise assessment of underserved borrowers in credit decision process, thereby helping banks and credit lenders make smart financial planning. Besides, the AI tools soothe the transaction processes in banks, investment firms, and wealth management firms. Aixigo AG uses AI-based wealthtech solutions for digital transactions, private banking, retail banking, robo advisor, and asset management services. Similarly, Synechron Inc provides an AI-based solution called Neo to financial institutions for solving complex business challenges. Thus, the incorporation of AI services in financial domain and the above-mentioned parameters stimulate the global wealthtech solution market.

Organizations use financial analytics tools to gain insight into the present and future trends of the market and economy. These financial services include data quality analysis, data layout, client analytics, predictive analysis, principal component analysis, and financial data collection. Based on this analysis, enterprises make predictions about customer requirements, employee tenure, profitability, cash flow, and business value. Economic analysis in organizations evaluate financial trends, set new policies, formulate long-term business plans, and pinpoint projects or companies for investment. Financial service providers, including investment banks, generate and store more data than any other business.

According to The Insight Partners’ research, the global wealthtech solution market accounted for US$ 51.22 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 137.44 billion by 2028, registering an annual growth rate of 14.09% from 2021 to 2028. Surging demand for financial analytics services and increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) across different verticals are the key aspects catalyzing the market expansion.

On the contrary, the associated security concerns impede the growth of global wealthtech solution market.

Based on the component, the market is categorized into solutions and services. The former held 66.6% market share in 2020 with a revenue total of US$ 34.1 billion. It is anticipated to amass US$ 85.1 billion by 2028 to grow at 13.0% CAGR during 2021–2028.

As per the end user, the wealthtech solution business sphere is split into banks, wealth management firms, and others. The wealth management firms segment led the market with 43.0% share of the business in 2020. It garnered US$ 22.0 billion in 2020 and is estimated to generate US$ 64.2 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

According to organization size, the wealthtech solution market is arrayed into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). The large enterprises segment occupied 73.5% market share in 2020. It was evaluated at US$ 37.7 billion in 2020 and is slated to accrue US$ 98.6 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.7% along the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the global wealthtech solution market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment dominated the business with 72.4% market share in 2020. It accumulated US$ 37.1 billion in 2020 and is speculated to be worth US$ 104.6 billion by 2028, propelling at 14.8% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Our regional analysis states that North America captured 34.98% market share in 2020, being valued at US$ 17.92 billion. It is predicted to hit US$ 42.06 billion by 2028 featuring a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period. Further, the market in Asia Pacific was assessed at US$ 11.78 billion in 2020 and is supposed to be worth US$ 38.26 billion by 2028.

Leading players in the global wealthtech solution market are FinMason, Inc; Aixigo AG; InvestCloud; WealthTechs Inc; Valuefy; BlackRock, Inc; Synechron; Wealthfront Inc; InvestSuite; and 3rd Eyes Analytics, among others.

In March 2021, FinMason analyzed over 30 million portfolios for clients since the launch of its analytics API service in 2017.

In April 2021, Aixigo AG partnered with BNP Paribas Wealth Management and developed a solution that combines investment advisory and discretionary portfolio management.

In April 2020, BlackRock entered into a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corp to host its Aladdin infrastructure on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

