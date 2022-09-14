Virtual Production Market Growth Forecast at 15.9% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

Knowledge exchange has gained traction worldwide due to the adoption of internet at all levels. With the incremental advancement in internet/telecom infrastructure (3G and 4G introduction), coupled with the affordable prices of smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, commenced the information transfer through dynamic medium (video and moving graphics). Moreover, due to the penetration of internet and rapid advancement in camera technology, content creation has gained popularity. These days, content creators across the globe are using various editing and graphic tools to enhance the quality of video content and lure more viewers.

Virtual Production Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution and Services) and End User (Movies, TV Series, Commercial Ads, and Online Videos)

Major companies profiled in the global virtual production market report are 360Rize; Insta 360; Boris FX, INC; Epic Games, Inc; HumanEyes Technologies; Adobe Inc; Autodesk, Inc; NVIDIA Corporation; HTC Corporation (VIVE); MO-SYS Engineering LTD; Brompton Technology Ltd; and ROE Visual.

On the contrary, the lack of awareness in developing countries restricts the growth of global virtual production market.

Based on component, the market is categorized into solutions and services. The solutions segment led the market in 2020 with 85.1% business share accounting for US$ 1,245.03 million. It is estimated to amount to US$ 4,116.15 million by 2028 to grow at 16.2% CAGR during 2021–2028.

By end user, the global virtual production market is split into movies, commercial ads, online videos, and TV series. With 37.4% share of the domain, the movies segment dominated the market in 2020. It garnered US$ 547.87 million in 2020 and is speculated to generate US$ 1,666.01 million by 2028, propelling at 15.0% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Our regional analysis states that North America captured 36.7% business share in 2020 with a revenue total of US$ 537.46 million. It is forecasted to be worth US$ 1,749.62 million by 2028, surging at a CAGR of 16.0% over the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific was evaluated at US$ 435.60 million in 2020 and is projected to amass US$ 571.00 million by 2028.

