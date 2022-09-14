Penetration Testing Software Market to Garner US$ 4,045.2 Million by 2027, Says The Insight Partners

Penetration test is often misinterpreted as only check-the-box activity by many organizations. It can significantly help improve the security posture if done correctly. Several regulations such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) have made penetration software testing mandatory for organizations. Thus, growing cloud-based services, rising number of internet users, and compulsions for testing drive the global penetration testing software market.

Internet services are spreading massively across the globe, thereby increasing the security compulsion. Although maximum customers make genuine and authentic use of internet, some are indulged in illicit activities leading to cybercrime. The penetration testing software rose in response to such unethical practices. Protecting personal information becomes critical with the number of users growing every day. Penetration testing software detects security flaws before third parties can access them. Besides, companies are adopting cloud-based solutions after getting tested by software service providers. Cloud-based storage is currently more favored by industries over traditional physical servers due to low cost and flexibility to scale up.

Sample PDF showcases the content structure and the nature of the information included in the report which presents a qualitative and quantitative analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016046

According to The Insight Partners’ research, the global penetration testing software market accounted for US$ 1,411.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 4,045.2 million by 2028 to rise at an annual growth rate of 14.4% from 2021 to 2028. Rising penetration of internet and cloud-based services and stringent rules & compliances mandating the use of penetration testing software are the potential factors aiding the market expansion.

On the contrary, the high cost of performing penetration test impedes the growth of global penetration testing software market.

Based on type, the market is fragmented into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment held 68.4% market share in 2020 with a revenue total of US$ 965.2 million. It is anticipated to amass US$ 2,872.6 million by 2028 to grow at 14.9% CAGR during 2021–2028.

As per the entrepreneurial size, the penetration testing software market domain is split into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). The large enterprises segment led the market with 67.9% share of the business in 2020. It garnered US$ 958.4 million in 2020 and is estimated to generate US$ 2,608.4 million by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 13.6% for the forecast period.

According to application, the global penetration testing software market is categorized into web application, network infrastructure, mobile application, social engineering, and others. The web application segment occupied 37.0% market share in 2020. It was evaluated at US$ 522.0 million in 2020 and is slated to accrue US$ 1,443.6 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.9% along the forecast period.

Our regional analysis states that North America captured 42.0% market share in 2020, being valued at US$ 593.3 million. It is predicted to hit US$ 1,635.9 million by 2028 featuring a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific was assessed at US$ 289.0 million in 2020 and is supposed to be worth US$ 941.3 million by 2028.

Leading players in the global penetration testing software market are Veracode, Inc; Rapid7; Defendify; Acunetix; Bugcrowd; HackerOne; Intruder Systems Ltd; Netsparker; Pentest-Tools; and HelpSystems, among others.

In April 2021, Rapid7 acquired Velociraptor, a cybersecurity incident response company specialized in next-generation endpoint monitoring and digital forensic investigations.

In April 2020, Bugcrowd launched project-based PEN testing for rapid deployment and real-time results.

In May 2020, HackerOne hit a milestone of $ 100 million awarded to hackers for vulnerability reports. In September 2021, the company expanded internet bug bounty to improve software supply chain security.

In December 2019, HelpSystems acquired Clearswift, a UK-based content threat protection software firm, to expand cybersecurity portfolio. In May 2021, the company acquired Agari, a prominent leader in protecting advanced email threats and also an enterprise solutions provider.

Click here to avail lucrative discounts on our latest reports. We offer student, enterprise, and special periodic discounts to our clientele. Please fill the inquiry form below to know more – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00016046

Also read other latest publications:

Passenger Service System (PSS) Market

Enterprise Data Platform Market

Solar Sales and Design Software Market

Dynamic Data Management System Market

Community Engagement Software Market

Creative Management Platforms Market

Data as a Service Market

Audio and Video Editing Software Market

Edge Computing Market

Social Media Analytics Market

Data-Centric Security Market

Customer Experience Management Market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Construction, Media and Technology, Chemicals, and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876