Facility Management Solution Market Size to Outstrip US$ 1,418.85 million by 2028

Facility management solutions maintain a wide range of processes that ensure productivity, safety, and efficiency of a built environment and its occupants. Managing a residential or commercial facility is a function of asset management & tracking, building & equipment maintenance, security, health & safety management, and catering & hospitality. The adoption of multiple facility management solutions helps increase the productivity and efficiency of enterprises. In September 2021, Kontakt.io integrated IBM TRIRIGA to enhance real estate management with real time, AI-driven space occupancy. All these conducive aspects boost the global facility management solution market.

According to The Insight Partners’ research, the global facility management solution market accounted for US$ 722.47 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1,418.85 million by 2028 to rise at an annual growth rate of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. Rising infrastructure sector and managing productivity and efficiency with multiple facility management solutions are the potential factors aiding the market expansion.

Surging Demand for Cloud-Based Facility Management Solutions

With the digital transformation, the use of cloud-based platform is increasing due to its simple deployment and reduced deployment time and cost. Further, the internet infrastructure has matured in developed countries and is flourishing in several developing countries, allowing end users to access the cloud-based platform. A few benefits of cloud-based facility management solutions are secure hosting of critical data, improved security and scalability, and quick recovery of files. The backups are stored on a private or shared cloud host platform. Therefore, organizations can easily recover critical server data. Also, with a stable internet connection, the data can be easily accessed anywhere via secure logins. Cloud-based facility management solutions also decrease repair and maintenance costs and enhance customer satisfaction. These benefits have propelled the use of cloud-based solutions for integrating facility management services. Further, several businesses are adopting the cloud-based platform for facility management software across the world. For instance, companies such as Honeywell, QuickFMS, and Focus Softnet Pvt Ltd provides cloud-based facility management solution. Therefore, the multiple benefits of cloud-based facility management solutions would help businesses to adopt this technology for their future growth, which is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the facility management solution market in the coming years.

On the contrary, the lack of awareness and standardization curtail the growth of global facility management solution market.

Based on the component, the market is categorized into software and services. The software segment held 73.3% market share in 2020 with a revenue total of US$ 529.26 million. It is anticipated to amass US$ 1,056.15 million by 2028 to grow at 9.4% CAGR during 2021–2028.

As per deployment, the sector is split into on-premise and cloud-based. The latter led the market with 68.6% share of the business in 2020. It garnered US$ 363.16 million in 2020 and is estimated to generate US$ 754.27 million by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

According to the entrepreneurial size, the facility management solution market is arrayed into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment occupied 68.2% market share in 2020. It was evaluated at US$ 492.87 million in 2020 and is slated to accrue US$ 921.51 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% along the forecast period.

Coming to the application, the global facility management solution market is fragmented into BFSI, retail, transport & logistics, pharmaceuticals, government, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and others. The manufacturing segment dominated the sector with 19.8% market share in 2020, amounting to US$ 143.16 million. It is foreseen to be worth US$ 308.88 million by 2028, surging at 10.4% CAGR between 2021 and 2028.

Our regional analysis states that North America captured 45.6% market share in 2020, being valued at US$ 329.45 million. It is predicted to hit US$ 624.29 million by 2028 featuring a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. Further, the market in Asia Pacific was assessed at US$ 142.01 million in 2020 and is likely to be worth US$ 307.89 million by 2028.

