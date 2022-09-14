Cloud BPO Market 2025 by Services, Technology, Development, Regions and Industry Verticals | The Insight Partners

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Cloud BPO Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by services and vertical’, the global Cloud BPO market was valued at US$ 31,580 Mn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 94,522.7 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Cloud BPO market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The BFSI sector is expected to witness a rapid growth and drive the growth of Cloud BPO market. The key players profiled in the report are Firstsource Solutions Ltd., WNS (Holdings) Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Capgemini SE, CA Inc., Atos SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., DXC Technology Company, Sungard, Accenture PLC, ADP LLC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Xerox Corp., and HPE.

One of the major reasons for high adoption of Cloud BPO is the reduction in the operational cost & agility offered by Cloud BPO. Cost advantage offered by Cloud BPO services is one of the main reasons that impacts the choice of the organizations with respect to traditional BPO services. It reduces the IT cost of the organizations by providing support and maintenance of the software and hardware. Also, a BPO itself is highly benefitted by the integration of cloud computing. The BPO service providers are capable of leveraging the benefits of cloud computing by dropping down the processing time for data-intensive business processes of the organizations, and offering data processing workflow at a compact turnaround time. The Cloud BPOs are also highly benefitted in terms of flexibility of conveniently adding novel functions and features to their systems and effectively attain the transforming client demands.

Cloud BPO Market Insights

Compulsion for enhancement of customer service

The customers in today’s highly competitive environment are well aware about their burgeoning power and value as they have encountered with the digital economy and attained access to various services worldwide. This has further raised their expectations with respect to cloud based services as organizations have become more aware about the benefits of Cloud BPO services. The cloud as a core platform has been already been leveraged by the clients as a novel external as well as internal initiative, which has subsequently increased the competition among the BPO service providers, further motivating them to adopt improvised technologies such as cloud based technologies to serve their customers/clients in a better way.

The cloud BPO market has been segmented as follows:

Cloud BPO Market – by Services

Human Resource

E-Commerce

Finance and Accounting

Customer Care

Sales & Marketing

Others

Cloud BPO Market – by Vertical

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Automotive

Manufacturing

Food and Beverage

Power & Energy

Consumer Electronics

Others

