Employment Screening Services Market is expected to reach US$ 6,390.09 Million by 2028

According to our latest market study on “Employment Screening Services Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Services, End-Use Industry, and Organization Size,” the market was valued at US$ 4,191.94 million in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 6,390.09 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. Introduction of Big Data to Provide Growth Opportunities for Employment Screening Services Market during 2021–2028

Big data refers to data collected from huge groups. The internet has been a one of the prime factors driving the big data application in employee screening market. Internet has made it easy for social networking sites, search engines, marketers, and other sources to collect huge amounts of information about employees. Information collected from big data can be used by companies to create employee wellness programs, improve their health care policies, and improve internal promotions. According to the American Statistical Association (ASA), 53% of the HR departments uses big data to help make strategic decisions for recruitment and selection and managing talent and performance.

Big Data offers merged information that shrinks unfairness in employment judgments and help employers make better decisions in recruitment, appraisal and performance evaluations. Big Data, when paired with present advance techniques, can improve selection of right candidate, intensify the ability to recognize talent from cross-border, help overcome implicit and explicit biasness in the work area and raise equality in access to jobs. Big data brings with it huge opportunity in recruitment and employee screening process and can be one of the significant tools for employer to make decision.

The growth of the employment screening services market is attributed to the demand for time efficient selection systems owing to rising number of job applicants. The 21st century has witnessed a huge influx of population in the urban cities of developed and developing economies in search of a better life. Higher living standards, higher job opportunities, and access to modern amenities and services are a few major factors that have contributed to the migration of rural population to the urban areas across the world. Thus, there was a rise in disposable incomes of consumers. According to the World Bank, today, over 50% of the population lives in urban areas worldwide. By 2045, the world’s urban population would increase by 1.5 times and reach 6 billion. As urbanization has increased and will continue to grow in the coming years, the need for the job creation in urban areas would also grow at full throttle. A competitive region enables its industries and firms to create job opportunities, raise productivity, and increase incomes of citizens.

Market Insights–Employment Screening Services Market

Increase in Mobile Workforce and Job Immigrants Owing to Globalization

Globalization has resulted in a large influx of job immigrants majorly in the highly advanced countries of the world in search of better standards of living as well as better job opportunities. As per the statistics by the US Government, the total number of working immigrants in the age group from 16 to 65 increased to 5.7 million by the first half of 2014. There has been an increased influx of immigrants in lower-skilled jobs as well as highly professional jobs in the developed countries of the US, the UK, Germany, and Canada. Private households, textile, apparel and leather manufacturing; agriculture; information technology Sectors such as computer & electronic products and administrative & support services are witnessing a rising number of job immigrants. Mischievous immigrants pose a risk to the security of the organization and even the country sometimes. The countries witnessing a higher number of immigrations for seeking jobs have laid down various regulations and pre-requisites for the applicants. In 2017, about 29 million immigrants were working or looking for work in the US, making up about 17% of the total civilian labor force.

The employment screening services market has been segmented as follows:

Employment Screening Services Market – by Services

Background Screening

Verification

Driver Management

Medical & Drug Testing

Employment Screening Services Market – by Background Screening

Credit Check

Criminal Record

Employment Screening Services Market – by Verification

Qualification

Employment History Verification

Reference

Others

Employment Screening Services Market – by End-Use Industry

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government Agencies

Travel & Hospitality

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Employment Screening Services Market – by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Employment Screening Services Market – by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America (SA)

