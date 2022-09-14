 Environmental Consulting Services Market is expected to reach US$ 50,974.7 million by 2028

According to our latest market study on “Environmental Consulting Services Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Service Type, Media Type, and Vertical,” the market was valued at US$ 34,365.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 50,974.7 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. Rising Awareness in Industries Regarding Environmental Impact to Provide Growth Opportunities for Environmental Consulting Services Market during 2021–2028

Awareness regarding the protection of environment is increasing in industries. Companies are hiring environmental consultancies for preparing reports of their existing and future projects, along with determining their impact on environment. The rise in revenues is one of the key factors enabling companies to adopt inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and expansions for expanding their presence in the global market. For setting up their plant at new locations, they need to get a clearance from the respective government authorities, for which they must present a report based on the conditions of the land and the impact of the construction and the plant on the surrounding environment. Therefore, this companies are increasingly hiring environmental consultancies for their environmental impact assessment.

The regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit significant growth along with the increasing growth in North America. In Europe, rising awareness in industries regarding their impact on the environment and strict government regulations on environment protection drive the growth of the environmental consulting services market. In terms of geography, the global market was dominated by APAC in 2020, which accounted for almost half of the total market share owing to the highest demand for environmental consulting services. The growing number of manufacturing units of various industries across APAC contributes significantly to the market growth in the region.

Environmental consulting services are conduct environmental impact assessments, obtain clearances for new projects, and implement environmental management plans. The environmental impact assessment is for the development projects such as infrastructural projects, townships, commercial buildings, and industrial projects. Environmental auditing is being done for evaluating remediation technology options for obtaining clearances from the government regarding the project. Environmental management plans comprise developing, implementing, and monitoring plants for occupational health and safety management systems audit, analysis, and hazard and operability studies.

Market Insights

Rising Awareness in Industries Regarding Environmental Impact

Environmental Consulting Services Market Segmentation:

By Service Type

Investment Assessment & Auditing

Permitting & Compliance

Project & Information Management

Monitoring & Testing

Others

By Media Type

Water Management

Waste Management

Others

By Vertical

Energy & Utilities

Chemical & Petroleum

Manufacturing & Process Industries

Transportation & Construction Industries

Others

Company Profiles

AECOM Inc.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Arcadis N.V.

Bechtel Corporation

John Wood Group PLC

ERM Group, Inc.

Tetra Tech Inc.

ANTEA GROUP

Stantec Inc.

Ramboll Group

SLR Consulting

Golder Associates Ltd.

