Advanced Distribution Management System Market is expected to reach US$ 3,035.0 million by 2027

According to our latest market study on “Advanced Distribution Management System Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Grid Type, and Vertical,” the market was valued at US$ 952.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,035.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2020 to 2027. Integration of Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMSs) with Smart Devices to Provide Growth Opportunities for Market

Modernization in the grid for distribution systems has the ability to monitor, control, and mangling unplanned event with reliability. The integration of ADMS with smart devices has created enormous opportunities in the ADMS market, as ADMS technologies are increasingly deployed to control and manage the complexities involved. Some of the key complexities are increasing penetration levels of renewable generation, and grid forming smart assets such as smart inverters. Thus, the demand for ADMS integration with smart devices has been increasing. In addition to this, grid modernization efforts for ADMS has become the primary decision support system for all utility operators to handle complexities that are increasing day by day. ADMS is enabling IT convergence with geospatial asset management, weather services, enterprise resource planning, and real-time operation and planning. Moreover, mobile devices—such as tablets, smartphones, and iPad—have been found to be most useful and gradually integrating into ADMS in order to provide portable and accessible medium to congregate with ADMS technology.

Smart Grid has overcome the challenges of traditional grid, such as greenhouse effect, polluted gas emission. It is a modern power generation that supports renewable energy sources such as, sun, wind, and water. Smart grid benefited from improved security, helps in reducing operational costs, help in lowering electricity rates, efficient transmission of electricity and also increased integration of large-scale renewable energy systems. Similarly, the smart grid is also capable of learning behavior of power generation, resources to optimize energy generation and to automatically maintaining voltage, power, and frequency factor on multiple points in the grid. Smart grid technologies are flourishing US market, with more than 140 companies, out of which 77.4% of smart grid technology companies are US based. Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and a meter data management system (MDMS) are basic components of smart grid which is responsible for data collection, storage, and management. Therefore, with the increasing need for smart grid technology and emerging technologies such as AMI, Outage Management System (OMS) and MDMS led the market growth in near future.

Market Insights

ADMS Integration with Smart Devices

In addition to this, grid modernization efforts for ADMS has become the primary decision support system for all utility operators to handle complexities that are increasing day by day. ADMS is enabling IT convergence with geospatial asset management, weather services, enterprise resource planning, and real-time operation and planning among others.

Moreover, mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones, iPad and more have been found to be most useful and gradually integrating into ADMS in order to provide portable and accessible medium to congregate with ADMS technology.

Grid Type Market Insight

Based on grid type, the advanced distribution management system market is sub-segmented into high voltage grid, medium voltage grid, and low voltage grid.

The high voltage grid ranges between 36 kV and 150 kV and it differs from region to region. The transmission power is high or extra high is to increase the efficiency. Owing to improve the overall operational efficiency of power transmission across the region the integration of ADMS at high voltage grid is packing up pace gradually across the world. Furthermore, the growing concerns over carbon emissions, the governments across the globe are investing heavily to develop renewable projects. Thus, with the rising adoption of advanced technologies across the world to better management power transmission and increasing contribution renewables to the energy mix due to development of large scale solar, wind, and bio farms the high voltage grid segment is expected witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Vertical Market Insight

Based on vertical, the advanced distribution management system market is bifurcated into industrial and commercial.

As the price of electricity is growing year on year companies across the world are investing heavily to develop in-house renewable source of energy. Solar PVs is the most preferred choice of renewable followed by wind turbines, biofuel, and others in industrial sector. Further, as the renewables components get affordable coupled with government incentives in form tax rebates and subsides is projected to increase the adoption of advanced distribution management system in industrial segment. Meanwhile, the Industrial sector globally is transforming rapidly, which is mainly attributed to the burgeoning trend of IIOT (Industrial IoT) that comprises of factory automation and other relative advancements is among other factor that is driving the growth market.

