Bare Metal Cloud Market is expected to reach US$ 12287.1 Mn by 2025

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Bare Metal Cloud Market– Global Analysis and Forecast by Service Type (Professional Service, Storage & Database Services, Compute Services, Networking Services and Others); by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise) and by Application (BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication and Others)”, the global bare metal cloud market is expected to reach US$ 12,287.1 Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Enterprises over the years have been automating their business processes that were traditionally conducted either programmatically or manually. Now, that the traditional business process outsourcing is leading towards the cloud revolution, it is making the approach of the enterprises towards business transformation much easier, in a holistic way. This is further enabling the organizations to embrace their process optimization and better define and enhance business outcomes. Several organizations these days look to the cloud as a way to improve velocity and flexibility, besides this their focus is also towards cost cutting of their infrastructure support and maintenance, the bare-metal cloud is one such dedicated cloud fulfilling all these technological advancements.

Bare Metal Cloud market operates in a lately introduced highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continue to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications area, all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global IaaS providers. Technology is witnessing a high growth owing to its increasing applications in several prominent end-user industries such as BFSI, IT & telecommunication, government and others.

Bare Metal Cloud are high performance, highly configurable and on-demand cloud resources that are gaining significant popularity among multinational companies seeking for compliance, security, consistency and performance. Bare metal cloud enables its users to rent hardware sources from managed services providers or public cloud service providers. Some of the factors driving the bare metal cloud market include, rising demand for scalable, flexible, efficient and easy IT infrastructure, low CAPEX and OPEX, and rapidly increasing data traffic. The global bare metal cloud market is broadly segmented by service type, enterprise size, application, and geography.

Market Insights

Rising adoption of Big Data and IoT by several industry verticals may create significant opportunities for Bare Metal Cloud market players across the value chain

Big Data and IoT are the most practiced technologies, across various industry verticals. With Big Data businesses can accomplish certain critical tasks such as determining a root cause of failures and calculating the risk factors based on historical data. This leads to certain cost and time reductions for organizations along with smart decision making. The adoption of Bare Metal Cloud has today reached a point where the popularity of Big Data and IoT goes hand-in-hand with the progress of bare metal cloud market. Business Intelligence, predictive analysis, prediction of buying behavior of the customer all such software can be found at a commonplace i.e. the Bare Metal Cloud vendor. The need to include Big Data and IoT as integral part of various businesses is thus driving the bare metal cloud market today.

North America is expected to represent the most attractive region in terms of Market Share

By region, North America Bare Cloud Metal Market is expected to hold the largest share of the global bare cloud metal cloud market during the forecast period. The region is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period owing to increase in demand for high-performance applications. These applications are sensitive to performance, security, consistent disk and network I/O performance, and high Quality of Service (QoS) and are also the major reasons for the increasing adoption and growth of bare metal cloud market.

