Machine Learning Market is expected to reach US$ 39,986.7 Million by 2025

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Machine Learning Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solution (Software and Services); Deployment Type (Cloud/ MLaaS and On-premise) and End-User (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government and Others)’, the global machine learning market was valued at US$ 1,582.9 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 39,986.7 million by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global machine learning market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

By the end of 2017, the cloud computing industry had achieved significant adoption across all the major industries worldwide. Owing to this trend the companies are anticipated to produce high quality service by adopting cloud-based machine learning services. The machine learning technology is quite expensive and complex to be built in-house by every enterprises. Not every mid-size or to some extent even the large enterprises may not require the full applications of machine learning technology. The specific use of machine learning to the specific use cases for each enterprises is considered as the best business model of machine learning technology. Hence, in coming years, the cloud adoption is further expected to gain high traction and expected to become the priority for each type of enterprises. This impact of cloud-based machine learning services would result with generating multiple opportunities for the competition.

The key players profiled in the report are Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., and Amazon Web Services, Inc. Also, Fair Isaac Corporation, Hewlett Packard Inc., SAP SE, BigML, Inc. and H2O.ai are other key companies in the Machine Learning market.

Availability of massive amount of data is attributing to the growth of the market. The availability of massive amount of data from different data sources is one of the key reasons, which has fueled the growth of machine learning technology. This huge increase in amount of data growing exponentially year-on-year has resulted due to the proliferation of sensors measuring great quantity of data at different parameters. Similarly, with the advancement of IoT, which enabled internet connectivity to a diverse range of devices with embedded technology to communicate and interact with the external environment, the connected devices are increasing exponentially. These connected devices communicates and continuously generating mammoth amount of data every second.

Also, with the advancement in the computing and storage technology, the computing power has increased multi-fold during the last decade. This has created new capabilities for managing and computing the big sets of data and when coupled with machine learning technology, has delivered best insights to the businesses.

The report segments the global Machine Learning market as follows:

Global Machine Learning Market – By Solution

Software

Services

Global Machine Learning Market – By Deployment Type

Cloud/MLaaS

On-Premise

Global Machine Learning Market – By End-User

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Market Insights–Machine Learning Market

Adoption of robotic process automation

Surging demand for machine learning is aligned with the progression in global market for Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This is majorly because, RPA along with other digital disruptors comprising of digital labor and advanced software automation is anticipated to significantly drive the new generation of Cloud based facilities that offer virtual workforce. Furthermore, the RPA-enabled machine learning are also expected to move the business services to labor elimination from large – scale and shared – scale labor reduction, accompanied by substantial cost reduction.

Players operating in the machine learning market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.

In 2017, Amazon Web Services launched a new AWS EU (Paris) Region. This enable users to run the applications and to store content in data centers available in France. AWS also have 49 Availability Zones throughout in its 18 technology infrastructure regions.

In 2017, FICO alliance with UBS Card Center (Switzerland) to stop fraud with the help of AI and machine learning. The challenge was solved with the help of FICO Falcon Platform which is the leading card fraud solution by protecting 2.6 billion payment cards.

