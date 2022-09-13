Surgical Robots For The Spine Market Size, Market Competition by Company, Country, Application/Type & Forecast to 2028

The insight Partners Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Surgical Robots For The Spine Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028. A reliable Global Surgical Robots For The Spine Market report contains market data that can be relatively essential when it comes to dominate in the industry or make a mark in the market as a new emergent. It also strategically analyses the growth trends and future prospects. Moreover, this winning market report also provides strategic profiling of top players in the industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. The report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. A wide-ranging research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector.

Surgical robotic systems have been available for almost twenty years. This system is widely used in urology, gynecology and other surgical disciplines, and recently there have been initial reports of its use in spine surgery, for transoral access and anterior approaches for lumbar inter-body fusion interventions. Spine Assist, which is widely used in spine surgery, and Renaissance Robotic Systems, which are considered the next generation of robotic systems, are now FDA approved.

DePuy Synthes, Medtech SA, Smith & Nephew, Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, NuVasive, Inc., Hansen Technologies, Accuray Incorporated, Renishaw plc., and Mazor Robotics.

The market of surgical robots for the spine market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, growing prevalence and incidence of chronic back pain, spinal injuries in the global population. Several technological enlargements, cost reduction in pre- and post-operative care in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The “Global Surgical Robots for The Spine Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The surgical robots for the spine market report aims to provide an overview of global surgical robots for the spine market with detailed market segmentation by application, method, end user, and geography. The global surgical robots for the spine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global surgical robots for the spine market is segmented on the basis of application, method, end user, and geography. The application segment includes, laminectomy, discectomy, foraminotomy, spinal fusion, and disc replacement. Based on method, the market is segmented as, anterior, posterior, and lateral. Based on End User, the market is segmented as, hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centre, and others.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

