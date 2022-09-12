Data Center Automation To Deliver Prominent Growth, Business Outlook, Competitive Analysis, Market Growth, Trends, Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2028

Global Data Center Automation Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2022-2028.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Data Center Automation Market. Data center automation facilitates unattended implementation of critical processes and workflows on the servers or data equipment. It also helps in scheduling regular data center processes, configuration of standardized infrastructure resources, proper monitoring on components of the data centers and automatically sending an alert. Data center automation automate the services and offers consistency while lowering human error. Global Data Center Automation Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years.

Top Profiling Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Apstra

BMC Software, Inc.

Cisco Inc.

Chef

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu limited

Microsoft Corporation

Puppet

VMware, Inc.

Data Center Automation Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Data Center Automation Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Data Center Automation market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Data Center Automation Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Dynamics:

The enterprises are seeking for advanced automation solutions for their data centers. In addition, suppliers are also building their offerings which includes enhanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to modify the processes. These factor are heavily influencing the data center automation market to propel over the years.

Market Segmentation:

The global data center automation market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment type, and application. Based on solution, the market is segmented into storage, network, and server. On the basis of deployment type, the data center automation market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The data center automation market on the basis of the application is classified into IT and telecom, government, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, retail, and others.

