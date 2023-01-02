Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the North America tomatoes market is expected to reach the value of USD 28,831.01 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

North America tomatoes market is gaining significant growth due to the increased usage of tomatoes in various cuisines and processing units. Tomatoes are used in producing different types of tomato products and have huge demand in the market. They are not only good in taste but also provide health benefits to humans.

Market players are more focused on new product development, partnership, and other strategies to increase their market share. Therefore, the rising standards and regulations laid by governmental bodies have to be followed by the manufacturer to sell their products into the market and to ensure the demand for consumers will boost the market growth. Whereas, the lack of technical expertise in small enterprises is likely to restrict market growth in the region.

North America Tomatoes Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail below:

Drivers

Rising Domestic and International Demand for Tomatoes

The increase in tomato demand is due to improved efficiency at the grower and processor levels. Consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables is increased, driven by increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of adopting a diet rich in fruits and vegetables and public initiatives to promote their consumption.

Tomato demand has increased significantly due to increased population, rising consumer demands for nutritious and healthy food, and potential use of improved technologies also due to concurrent developments in the areas of cold chain infrastructure, increase in productivity and quality through research, and modern post-harvest technologies.

Surging Growth For Tomatoes In The Food Processing Industry

The B2B market needs tomatoes since they are utilized as a raw material to make other processed tomato products. Tomatoes are used in various forms, including juice, paste, puree, diced/peeled tomatoes, ketchup, pickles, sauces, and ready-to-eat curries. There are numerous uses for processed tomato products in the food sector such as in snacks, culinary, hotels, restaurants, and fast food retail chains.

They can be eaten both cooked and uncooked and have a high demand in the North America market. Because of rapid urbanization, consumers in emerging and developed countries are enticed to eat readymade foods and tomato-processed products. To meet the growing demand, processed food manufacturers and tomato paste processors focus on ready-to-eat products.

Opportunity

Growing Tomatoes Using Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI is a wide-ranging branch of computer science engaged in building smart machines capable of performing tasks that typically require human intelligence. It is a growing part of everyday life and is used in the agricultural sector. AI technology is focused on solving various problems to increase and optimize production and operation processes.

Post-COVID-19 Impact on North America Tomatoes Market

Post the pandemic, the demand for tomatoes increased as there was an allowance of fruits and vegetables during the lockdown time and demand for vegetables increased at that time. Also, tomato having properties of increasing immunity led to high demand during COVID-19 time.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, according to a USDA report, U.S. FTA (Free Trade Agreements) partners reported an annual increase in agricultural exports of the country ranging from 5% (Canada) to 46.2 % (Singapore) in the five years after the signing of their trade agreements.

In March 2022, according to an article published in Fresh Plaza, Cherry tomato sales climbed 12.04% annually from January to March 2022, while their value increased 12.6% annually in the Jiaxing fruit market in China. Cherry tomato transaction volume climbed by 23.47% year on year, and transaction volume increased by 35.30% year on year.

North America Tomatoes Market Scope

Type

Cherry Tomatoes

Grape Tomatoes

Roma Tomatoes

Beefsteak Tomatoes

Heirloom Tomatoes

Tomatoes On The Vine

Green Tomatoes

Others

Product Type

Fresh

Frozen

Dried

Category

Conventional

Organic

End User

Food Service Industry

Household/Retail Industry

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Competitive Landscape and North America Tomatoes Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the North America tomatoes market are:

Houwelings, Ontario Processing Vegetable Growers, Tomato Growers Supply Company, Magic Sun, PACIFIC RIM PRODUCE, Mucci Int’l Mrktg Inc., West Coast Tomato, LLC, Royalpride, Nature Fresh Farms, REDSTAR Sales BV, Streef Produce Ltd., Hnatiuk Gardens, Aylmer Family Farm, Exeter Produce, and AppHarvest among others.

