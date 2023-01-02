Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the Middle East and Africa tomatoes market is expected to reach the value of USD 22,263.48 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa tomatoes market is being driven by numerous benefits which they offer to both companies and employees. The market for tomatoes is also being driven by an increase in demand for tomatoes in the food processing industry. The B2B market needs tomatoes since they are utilized as a raw material to make other processed tomato products.

Tomatoes are used in various forms, including juice, paste, puree, diced/peeled tomatoes, ketchup, pickles, sauces, and ready-to-eat curries, which ultimately act as a driver for market growth. With the growing number of working groups and the millennial population’s demand for tomatoes and their various forms has increased massively.

Middle East and Africa Tomatoes Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail below:

Driver

Surging Growth for Tomatoes in the Food Processing Industry

The B2B market needs tomatoes since they are utilized as a raw material to make other processed tomato products. Tomatoes are used in various forms, including juice, paste, puree, diced/peeled tomatoes, ketchup, pickles, sauces, and ready-to-eat curries. There are numerous uses for processed tomato products in the food sector such as in snacks, culinary, hotels, restaurants, and fast food retail chains. They can be eaten both cooked and uncooked and have a high demand in the Middle East and Africa market.

Additionally, the range of tomato processed foods is expanding with the introduction of various tomato products, including powder-based products. Tomato paste and tomato puree are the primary processed tomato products. Secondary processed products for tomatoes are made possible by processing primary products. The main market for tomato paste and puree is the ketchup and sauce sector. The beverage and food industry is the second largest user of tomato paste and puree.

Opportunity

Wide Range of Applications in Food and Beverages Sector

In the food and beverages industry, tomatoes are used in a variety of forms and as a fresh component such as frozen, dried, puree, sauces, powder, and others. The flexibility of these many tomato-based applications is growing daily, which eventually opens up opportunities for the food processing industries to produce a variety of tomato-based products. Due to customer habituation with the flavor and taste of tomatoes, tomatoes have greatly increased in popularity. Additionally, tomato paste, purees, sauces, powders, and other ingredients are frequently utilized in processed foods and snacks. The development of more specialized food production technologies aids in the discovery of new applications for tomatoes in the food industry. These factors are predicted to continue creating profitable business chances for both established market players and new entrepreneurs.

Post-COVID-19 Impact on Middle East and Africa Tomatoes Market

Post the pandemic, the demand for tomatoes increased as there were no more restrictions on movement due to which the supply of products was easy. In addition, the growing trend of processed food products and increased demand for tomato cultivation after the coronavirus outbreak are expected to drive market growth.

After the pandemic, there was an increasing demand for the antioxidant lycopene which is found in fruits and vegetables. The tomato is a great source of lycopene with its processed products such as paste and pulp, which helped the market grow.

Recent Development

In October 2022, MASTRONARDI PRODUCE LTD. introduced new packaging for tomatoes. The packaging container is pint size which is reusable and recyclable. This package is for the company’s grape tomatoes. This new packaging would benefit the company because it is reusable and will not create any environmental concerns in the future. The double labeling features of it will help merchandise in a better way for the customer.

Middle East and Africa Tomatoes Market Scope

Type

Cherry Tomatoes

Grape Tomatoes

Roma Tomatoes

Tomatoes On The Vine

Beefsteak Tomatoes

Heirloom Tomatoes

Green Tomatoes

Others

Product Type

Fresh

Frozen

Dried

Category

Conventional

Organic

End user

Food Service Industry

Household/Retail Industry

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Competitive Landscape and Middle East and Africa Tomatoes Market Share Analysis

The Middle East and Africa tomatoes market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Middle East and Africa presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus on the market.

Some of the major players operating in the Middle East and Africa tomatoes market are MASTRONARDI PRODUCE LTD. among others.

