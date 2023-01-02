Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the Asia-Pacific tomatoes market will grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific tomatoes market is gaining significant growth due to the increased usage of tomatoes in various cuisines and processing units. Tomatoes are used in producing different types of tomato products and have huge demand in the market. They are not only good in taste but also provide health benefits to humans.

Market players are more focused on new product development, partnership, and other strategies to increase their market share. Therefore, the rising standards and regulations laid by governmental bodies have to be followed by the manufacturer to sell their products into the market and to ensure the demand for consumers will boost the market growth. Whereas, the lack of technical expertise in small enterprises is likely to restrict market growth in the region.

Asia-Pacific Tomatoes Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government Initiatives to Boost Tomato Production and the Agricultural Sector

With the increasing population and higher demand for fruits and fresh vegetables, the government has put several efforts into increasing the production and processing of the crops. Through much R&D in science and technology, the government has come up with many initiatives to increase tomato production to fulfill the demand for tomatoes and other agricultural products.

The government funds research institutions such as the California Tomato Research Institute, Agriculture Research Service (ARS), and ICAR-IIHR in India to develop new varieties such as Pusa Ruby, Pusa Gaurav, and Chhuhara. These high-yielding varieties give more yield and are also more disease and pest-resistant, which is very important for higher production and makes them less prone to natural disasters.

Increased Development of New Tomato Varieties

Cultivating new plant varieties can help farmers grow more food and adapt to climate change. This also helps scientists learn more about how plants are affected by climate change and drought and can help refine and improve the plant breeding process in many ways. The rising healthcare expenditure increased life expectancy, and the desire of older people to improve their quality of life have all emphasized more scientific developments.

Using bioactive substances at higher concentrations than usual is one of the tactics used in developing functional foods. Despite not being particularly abundant in vitamins and antioxidants, tomatoes have emerged as an intriguing antioxidant source due to their widespread consumption. Researchers are highly interested in the enzymatic properties of tomatoes because of their easy availability.

Opportunity

Wide Range of Applications in the Food and Beverages Sector

In the food and beverages industry, tomatoes are used in various forms and as a fresh component, including frozen, dried, pureed, sauces, and powder. The flexibility of these many tomato-based applications is growing daily, eventually opening up opportunities for the food processing industries to produce various tomato-based products. Due to customer habituation with the flavor and taste of tomatoes, tomatoes have greatly increased in popularity.

Post-COVID-19 Impact on Asia-Pacific Tomatoes Market

Post the pandemic, the demand for tomatoes increased as there was an allowance for fruits and vegetables during the lockdown time and demand for vegetables increased at that time. Tomatoes having properties of increasing immunity led to the high demand during COVID-19.

Asia-Pacific Tomatoes Market Scope

Type

Cherry Tomatoes

Grape Tomatoes

Roma Tomatoes

Tomatoes On The Vine

Beefsteak Tomatoes

Heirloom Tomatoes

Green Tomatoes

Others

Product Type

Fresh

Frozen

Dried

Category

Conventional

Organic

End User

Food Service Industry

Household/Retail Industry

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Competitive Landscape and Asia-Pacific Tomatoes Market Share Analysis

The competitive Asia-Pacific tomatoes market provides details about the competitors. Details include company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in R&D, new market initiatives, Asia-Pacific presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points are only related to the companies’ focus on the market.

Some of the major players operating in the Asia-Pacific tomatoes market are Sahyadri Farms Post Harvest Care Ltd. and MASTRONARDI PRODUCE LTD. among others.

