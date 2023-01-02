Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the Europe tomatoes market is expected to reach the value of USD 63,081.70 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

The Europe tomatoes market is being driven by numerous benefits it offers to both companies and employees. The market for tomatoes is also being driven by an increase in demand for tomatoes in the food processing industry. The B2B market needs tomatoes since they are utilized as a raw material to make other processed tomato products.

Tomatoes are basically round-shaped vegetables that can be eaten cooked or uncooked. They are edible, pulpy berries of the herb Solanum lycoperscium. They are of many colors such as red, yellow, orange, and many more. They are of many varieties having different tastes and applications. Tomatoes are an essential source in food processing industries having wide applications and also contain essential components useful for the human body.

Europe Tomatoes Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surging Growth for Tomatoes in Food Processing Industry

The B2B market needs tomatoes since they are utilized as a raw material to make other processed tomato products. Tomatoes are used in various forms, including juice, paste, puree, diced/peeled tomatoes, ketchup, pickles, sauces, and ready-to-eat curries. There are numerous uses for processed tomato products in the food sector such as in snacks, culinary, hotels, restaurants, and fast food retail chains.

They can be eaten both cooked and uncooked and have a high demand in the Europe market. Because of rapid urbanization, consumers in emerging and developed countries are enticed to eat readymade foods and tomato-processed products. To meet the growing demand, processed food manufacturers and tomato paste processors focus on ready-to-eat products.

Opportunity

Wide Range of Applications in the Food and Beverages Sector

In the food and beverages industry, tomatoes are used in various forms and as a fresh component, including frozen, dried, pureed, sauces, and powder. The flexibility of these many tomato-based applications is growing daily, eventually opening up opportunities for the food processing industries to produce various tomato-based products.

Due to customer habituation with the flavor and taste of tomatoes, tomatoes have greatly increased in popularity. Additionally, processed foods and snacks frequently utilize tomato paste, purees, sauces, powders, and other ingredients. Developing more specialized food production technologies aids in discovering new applications for tomatoes in the food industry.

Restraint

Fluctuations in the Prices of Tomatoes

Volatile and unpredictable Europe marketplaces have far-reaching consequences for industrial companies. Unanticipated barriers such as rising energy costs and unexpected variations in raw material pricing are disrupting supply chains and making it harder for businesses to stay profitable.

The prices of tomatoes are volatile as it depends on various factors such as seasonality in production, unseasonal rains, and prolonged drought. It also depends on location, preferences, consumers’ age, and consumer buying power. Due to its seasonality, prices increase when the product is out of season and decreases when it is in season.

Challenge

Rising Post-Harvesting Losses due to Lack of Storage Facility

Despite the driving factors and the opportunities available in the market for tomato demand globally, there is a certain challenge faced by the farmer and the supplier that would affect the supply of tomatoes. The challenge is post-harvest losses because of the perishable nature of tomatoes and the lack of storage facilities after harvesting and during transportation.

Post-harvest losses are primarily caused by rotting, mechanical damage, poor handling, inappropriate temperature, relative humidity management, and hygiene issues during handling. Post-harvest losses cause the product’s quality to decline, eventually lowering its price and negatively influencing market expansion.

Post-COVID-19 Impact on Europe Tomatoes Market

Post the pandemic, the demand for tomatoes increased as there were no more restrictions on movement due to which the supply of products was easy. In addition, the growing trend of processed food products and increased demand for tomato cultivation after the COVID-19 outbreak were expected to drive market growth.

Europe Tomatoes Market Scope

Type

Cherry Tomatoes

Grape Tomatoes

Roma Tomatoes

Green Tomatoes

Others

Product Type

Fresh

Frozen

Dried

Category

Conventional

Organic

End User

Food Service Industry

Household/Retail Industry

Distribution channel

Direct

Indirect

Competitive Landscape and Europe Tomatoes Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the Europe tomatoes market are:

CASALASCO – SOCIETÀ AGRICOLA S.p.A., Duijvestijn Tomaten, R&L Holt Ltd., REDSTAR Sales BV.

