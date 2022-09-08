Vessel Monitoring System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.3% to Hit US$ 1,571.0 million by 2027 – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

Vessel Monitoring System Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Vessel Monitoring System Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis– by Application (Fisheries Management, Surveillance, and Others) and Vessel Type (Fishing Vessels, Cargo Vessels, Service Vessels, Passenger Ships and Ferries, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 688.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,571.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The vessel monitoring system (VMS) is a satellite-based monitoring system providing data to end-user (operators of fishing vessels, cargo vessels) related to location, speed, and course of vessels. The VMS is heavily used for fisheries management. This system also finds its application in service vessels, passenger ships, and ferries. The fisheries managers have begun using VMS decades ago to track exact locations and monitor the fishing vessels’ activity to strengthen the effectiveness of fisheries management measures. The VMS gathers vessel positions with help from GNSS satellite signals and transmits data to the communication server, which is further communicated to the land-based station/room. B using VMS, the task of tracking vessel becomes easy and fast, and assist in preventing wrongdoing activities at sea.

Strategic Insights

Market Size Value in US$ 688.3 Million in 2019 Market Size Value by US$ 1,571.0 Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 11.3% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 Segments covered Application and Vessel Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Escalating Growth in Fisheries Application

One of the primary applications of vessel management system is to monitor the action and movement of fishing vessels in the sea or water bodies. The vessel management system assists fishing vessel to report their catch, for instance as per European Union regulation fishing vessels are require reporting about their weekly catch, transshipment, catch on entry and catch on exit, port of landing etc. As per the international laws a country has exclusive economic zone to 200 nautical miles (370km) from its costal region which implies other state fishery or other vessel cannot access it without any approval. Furthermore, the specification and calibration of vessel management system differs from country to country according to reporting norms set by the particular governing authorities for fishery. The regional governments are also aiding with various monetary and non-monetary incentives such as reduced taxes, relaxed regulation and reporting norms, and complete ownership of business etc. For instance, the Member States receive EU funding to acquire state-of-the-art equipment and train the people accordingly.

Company Profiles:

Applied Satellite Technology Ltd.

Addvalue Technologies

Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Bluetraker

CLS Fisheries

Orbcomm

Orolia Maritime

Trackwell

Remora

VISMA

A few of the recent key developments are:

In 2020, Applied Satellite Technology (AST) Ltd declared a new joint venture with Wright Technologies in New Zealand who is leading provider of marine electronics services to the South Pacific markets.

In 2020, CLS won Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) services for Irish commercial fisheries. The tender was released by Ireland’s Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA).

