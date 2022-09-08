Mineral Insulated Cable Market is expected to reach US$ 1,337.00 Mn by 2027

According to our latest market study on “Mineral Insulated Cable Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – Type (Power Cable, Heating Cable); Cladding (Copper, Stainless Steel, Others.); End-User Industry (Energy and Power, Oil and Gas, Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Others), and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 951.72 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,337.00 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market. Expansion of nuclear power plants and projects to support mineral insulated market growth during forecast period

In the energy & power sector, temperature and pressure measurement instruments play a significant role in large-scale power plants, peak-load electricity generation plants, and decentralized systems, among others. The globally mounting number of gas turbine power plants; coal, gas, nuclear, hydro power, and thermal power stations; biogas plants; and wind power stations—to fulfill the ever-increasing demand for electricity—is fueling the adoption of temperature and pressure measurement instruments. This factor is likely to influence the adoption of mineral insulated cables in the temperature and pressure measurement systems in these facilities.

MICC Limited manufactures GDCD16 cable designs for power stations. It has been selected as a supplier by key power generation companies, including E.ON, EDF, and RWE, as well as by Nuclear Sellafield sites in the UK. Such abundant presence of coal-fired plants, power generation plants, and nuclear sites plays a significant role in boosting the growth of the mineral insulated cable market for the energy & power industry. Thus, the use of cables in high-temperature applications is rising with the growing construction of nuclear power plants in the US, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and so on.

Moreover, companies are expanding their plants or modernizing their fields are approving growing expenditure on oil & gas projects. For instance, Alaska LNG Liquefaction Plant (US), Al Zour Refinery (Kuwait), South Pars Phases 13-14 (Iran), Scarborough Gas Project & Pluto LNG Expansion (Australia), and Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline (Russia) are among the ongoing oil & gas projects. The continuous developments in liquefied natural gas industry and recovery of oil prices are drawing investments in the energy and power sector, thereby leading to the commencement of new projects. Therefore, the growth of oil & gas and power sectors worldwide is propelling adoption of mineral insulated cables.

The COVID-19 outbreak across the globe has weakened various activities across industries. The energy and power generation industry is also hit hard by the outbreak due to limited manpower and disruption in supply chain of components and services. The Mineral Insulated Cable market player also operated with restricted manpower in various countries, whereas, in several countries the activity of nuclear decommissioning is put on hold owing to imposition of lockdown measures by respective governments.

Mineral Insulated Cables Market Segmentation

Mineral Insulated Cables Market – by Type

Power Cable

Heating Cable

Mineral Insulated Cables Market – by Cladding

Copper

Stainless Steel

Others

Mineral Insulated Cables Market – by End User Industry

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Mineral Insulated Cables Market – Companies Mentioned

Bartec Top Holding GmbH

Raychem RPG PvtLimited

BriskheatCorporation

eltherm GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

ThermocoaxGroup

Thermon Industries, Inc.

MI Cable Technologies Inc.

Trasor Corp.

Zhejiang Taisuo Technology Company, Ltd

Mineral Insulated Cable Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

COVID-19 Impact on Mineral Insulated Cable Market

COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting every business globally since December 2019. Continuous growth in the number of virus-infected patients has compelled governments to put a bar on humans and goods transport. The COVID-19 pandemic has weakened various activities across numerous industries. The energy and power generation industry is also hit hard by the outbreak due to limited manpower and disruption in supply chain of components and services. The mineral insulated cable market players in various countries also faced the challenge of restricted manpower availability, whereas in several countries, the activities of nuclear decommissioning have been put on hold owing to the imposition of lockdowns by respective governments.

