Current Sampling Resistance Market is expected to reach US$ 3,124.36 million by 2028

According to our latest market study on “Current Sampling Resistance Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 2,145.42 million in 2021 to reach US$ 3,124.36 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. Growing Production of Consumer Electronics to boost Current Sampling Resistance Market During 2021–2028

Consumer electronics and appliance makers aim to increase production rates following a decline in demand in the current fiscal year. According to a report by Care Ratings, consumer electronics production is expected to rise by 5–8% in fiscal year 2022. The growth in work-from-home culture is anticipated to help the rise in demand for goods that improve personal convenience at home. Rural demand may surpass the demand from urban markets because of rising rural wages and government programs connected to rural electrification. As a result of the increased consumer electronics manufacturing, the demand for electronics components such as resistors and capacitors is also projected to increase, as resistors are one of the most fundamental components in any electrical or electronic circuit. The electric resistors regulate the amount of current passing through the circuit. They control the voltage in the components to which they are connected. Without resistors, individual components cannot regulate the voltage, which can lead to overloading.

As per the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), consumer demand for smart home goods is also on the rise. These items address people’s worries about home security and safety. Smart locks, doorbells, and cameras; smart smoke and carbon monoxide detectors; and smart switches, dimmers, and outlets are among the devices that are becoming increasingly popular in this sector. In addition, product diversification and introduction of new technologies are also driving the demand for customized current resistors. In addition to consumer electronics, wearables, smart speakers, home automation, connection technologies, and drones are contributing to the industry’s growth.

The use of high-density mounting resistors in a variety of applications is expected to accelerate, as the practice of greater performance in a smaller space has become important. The resistors of 01005-inch sizes (0.0160.08 inch) are currently utilized in smartphones and wearable devices. Fillet less mounting—which provides fine-pitch mounting—and via-in-pad—in which holes are created on the component pad to eliminate patterns on the surface layer—have both enhanced mounting density in various applications. To meet the need, companies are creating high-density mounted resistors. For instance, KOA Corporation provides KOA’s thick film type low resistance resistors: UR73, UR73V, SR73, WK73S, and WU73, which have resistance values ranging from 10 m to 10 m and TCR of 75 x10-6/K. Metal plate chip low resistance resistors with extremely low parasitic inductance and high accuracy current sensing are made available from various companies. In addition, resistor reduction is nearing its limit, and modularization is likely to expand across all types of equipment in the future.

Current Sampling Resistance Market Insights

Growing Prevalence of Electric Cars Worldwide Fuels Growth of Current Sampling Resistance Market

There is an increase in the adoption of electric vehicles as a result of a combination of legislative support, battery technology and cost advancements, charging infrastructure, and new attractive models from automakers. Electrification is expanding to new areas of road transportation, paving the way for major changes in the near future. After a decade of fast expansion, the worldwide electric car stock reached ten million units in 2020, a 43% increase over 2019 and a 1% stock share. In 2020, two-third of new electric car registrations and two-thirds of the stock were battery electric vehicles (BEVs). As current sampling resistors are used in various functions such as body areas & cabin controls, lighting supplies, and engine management & ignition systems, the automotive manufacturers have paved the way for electronic component vendors as a result of the increasing adoption of electric vehicles across the world. Companies are developing customized resistors for automotive applications in response to the rising demand. For example, Viking Tech Corporation produces thin-film resistors that are excellent for automotive applications including engine management, headlight control, and acceleration skid control. Hence, with the promising future of electric cars, the demand for current detecting resistors is projected to increase during the forecast period.

The global current sampling resistance market has been segmented as mentioned below:

By Type

Thick Film

Thin Film

Metal Plate

By Application

Consumer Devices

Industrial

Telecommunication

Automotive

Other Applications

Company Profiles

Cyntec Co., Ltd

KOA Speer Electronics, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

ROHM CO., LTD

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.

Susumu Co., Ltd.

TT Electronics

Viking Tech Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Walter Electronic Co. Ltd

The players operating in the current sampling resistance market adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In November 2020, TT Electronics, a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications, introduced its metal foil chip (MFC) resistors. The MFC series uses metal foil on ceramic technology, which combines the heat spreading properties of a ceramic substrate with the surge tolerance of a bulk metal alloy resistance element.

In February 2020, ROHM announced the availability of shunt resistors, GMR50 series, delivering industry-leading 4 W rated power (at electrode temperature TK = 90°C) in the compact 5.0 mm × 2.5 mm (2010 type package) size. It is ideal for current detection in motors and power supply circuits used in automotive systems and industrial equipment.

