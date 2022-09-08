VHF Radio Market is expected to reach US$ 6,218.05 Mn by 2027

According to our latest market study on “VHF Radio Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact, and Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type (Handheld, Fixed-Mount); Application (Marine, Aviation, Land): and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 3177.37 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6218.05 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Recreational boats are increasingly cruising to new horizons due to the rising tourism industry in the region, increasing economic development, and surging participation in boating activities. The region represents a huge market for recreational boats due to the growing interest of individuals in recreational boating. Individuals use these boats for pleasure and fun activities amid trip with family and companions. The huge adoption of recreational boating in the region opens new possibilities for VHF radio equipment since boaters must use the finest channel when communicating on VHF radio.

As per FCC regulations, boaters having VHF radios must maintain a watch on either channel nine or channel 16 whenever the radio is turned on and not communicating with another station. The FCC announced the VHF-FM channel nine as a supplementary calling channel for recreational boaters at the request of the US Coast Guard. Several companies in the region are designing various types of VHF radios for the marine industry. For instance, Garmin Ltd. provides fixed-mount VHF 210 AIS radio displays with 25 W transmit power, optimizing communication, situational awareness, and collision avoidance. The product includes frequency bands for all US and Canadian marine channels.

Increase in air traffic has made it essential for airports in the region to opt for VHF radio communication equipment to ensure the efficiency of airlines. Increasing trend of wireless communication has led to noteworthy developments in VHF radio systems. The focus of component manufacturers in designing next-gen systems is propelling the market in the region.

Get Sample PDF https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017020/

North America includes developed economies, such as the US and Canada, as well as emerging economies, such as Mexico. Technological developments make North America a highly competitive market for various companies. The companies in this region are continuously developing overall business processes to meet end users’ demands for high-quality products. At present, the US boasts of strong port infrastructure and maritime sector due to its substantial reliance on imported goods and notable outsourcing of manufacturing and production facilities over Asian economies. Thus, the country presently relies on numerous maritime industry-related products for seamless operations, maintenance, and industry growth.

Market Insights–VHF Radio Market

Growing Need for VHF Radio Systems in Emergency Communications

VHF radio systems are considered a reliable tool for emergency communications. The government, rescue services, and charity associations have disaster management plans for any hurricanes and earthquake scenarios. In such a situation, when mobile phone signals are jammed, VHF radios are important to create lines of communication between the rescue services. In Europe, the UK is moderately protected from massive natural disasters, such as earthquakes and hurricanes; however, civil emergencies caused by flooding are becoming a progressively common thing, putting people’s lives in danger. Thus, in order to handle such a situation, the country is highly adopting VHF radio for better communications, even in the worst scenarios. To tackle emergencies, companies are highly focused on designing efficient VHF radio systems. For instance, DCS 2-Way Radio Ltd, a UK-based company, designs VHF radios, supporting hospitals and the emergency services.

The report segments the global VHF Radio market as follows:

Global VHF Radio Market – By Type

Outdoor Intercom

Indoor Intercom

Global VHF Radio Market – By Technology

Wi-Fi Band

Radio Frequency

Others

Global VHF Radio Market – By Type

Handheld

Fixed-Mount

Global VHF Radio Market – By Industry

Marine

Aviation

Land

VHF Radio Market – Companies Profiles

Cedar Electronics, Entel UK Limited, Icom Inc., Jotron, JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc., NAVICO, RAYMARINE (FLIR SYSTEMS), SAILOR (SATCOM GLOBAL), UNIDEN AMERICA CORPORATION, YAESU USA

The market players focus on new product innovations and developments by integrating advanced technologies and features in their products to compete with the competitors.

In 2020, Simrad Introduced pair of premium multi-station black box marine radio systems – model theRS100 and RS100-B. The RS100-B is combined with a Class-B AIS transceiver and GPS. These systems can be modified to suit any boat and any on-water communication needs.

In 2020, Entel declared the launch of its new Gateway 3.0. This all-in-one, easy-to-install and low-cost gateway permits customers to significantly extend the range, reliability and clarity of, or migrate from, existing radio systems.

Get a Discount on this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00017020/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our wide range of research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]