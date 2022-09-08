Power Management IC Market is expected to reach US$ 55,042.7 million by 2028

According to our latest market study on “Power Management IC Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type, End Use, and Geography,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 37,772.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 55,042.7 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. Surge in Demand for High Degree Automation to Provide Growth Opportunities for Power Management IC Market During 2021–2028

The global power management IC market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. In 2020, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. The demand for consumer electronics and home appliances is growing substantially. In mobile phones, a power management integrated circuit (PMIC) handles most power-supply needs and other blocks, such as audio or interface. Smartphone shipments across the world are estimated to be around 1.48 billion units by 2023. Therefore, the growing demand for mobile phones enhances the requirement for cellular phone power management ICs. Texas Instruments Incorporated and Analog Devices, Inc. offer high-quality PMICs for various mobile phones.

The usage of battery-powered devices, such as camcorders, cameras, medical instruments, personal digital assistants, power tools, and portable GPS, is rising in various developing countries with increasing urbanization. 14-channel power management integrated circuit find significant uses across wireless audio, voice recognition assistant, AV receivers, and sound bars. A smart power-management integrated circuit is widely used across camera modules, optical modules, and solid-state drives (SSDs). In 2020, 2.3 million units of DSLR cameras were shipped across the world. Rising shipments of DSLR cameras would create the need for PMICs. In 2020, Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced ISL78083, a power management IC for multiple HD camera modules. In addition, the use of highly integrated PMIC is growing considerably in various portable medical devices. Since Nordic nPM1100 power management ICs offer an extremely compact form factor, their requirement is growing for various connected medical devices. As per estimations, more than 190 million healthcare IoT devices will be installed globally by the end of 2025. Shipment of connected hearing devices is anticipated to be over 95 million units by 2023, which would create lucrative scope for programmable power management ICs designed for ultra-low-power wearable applications. Thus, the high demand for hearing devices further drives the power management IC market growth.

Power Management IC Market Insights

Deployment of Next Generation 5G Network

With growing investments, the 5G network is expanding globally. The 5G network requires high density and high-efficiency power management ICs, DC-to-DC converter modules, and ultralow noise linear regulators, including power sequencing, monitoring, and protection. With a surge in internet access and mobile data traffic, investments in 5G network are growing substantially. Samsung is planning to bring 5G to next-generation vehicles with the latest additions to the Exynos Auto series. The plan is supported by S2VPS01, an extra-safe power management IC for vehicles. Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Tech Mahindra, and state-run ITI Ltd are a few Indian companies contributing their expertise to the development of 5G infrastructure. In June 2021, telecom giant Reliance’s Jio announced its partnership with the US chipset maker Qualcomm for manufacturing critical equipment for the 5G ecosystem in India. Thus, increasing internet penetration and data traffic, along with growing investments in the 5G sector, would fuel the growth of the global power management IC market during the forecast period.

Power Management IC Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Voltage Regulators

Motor Control

Battery Management

Multi-Channel ICs

Others

By End Use

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Industrial

Others

Players operating in the power management IC market adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In 2021, NXP is introducing a stripped down i.MX8 processor with added security for V2X vehicle communication systems and industrial IoT applications. In this processor, there is an optional PMIC chip to manage peripherals, such as a cellular modem.

In 2021, as a part of product portfolio expansion with respect to driver monitoring camera processor, Renesas launched a safe seven-channel power management integrated circuit (PMIC), which promises to reduce system cost, power loss, and design time.

