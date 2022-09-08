Gaming Controller Market is expected to reach US$ 2,973.5 million by 2027

The global gaming controller market was valued at US$ 1,663.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,973.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027. North America dominated the gaming controller market in 2019 with a share of 25.86%. The US, Canada, and Mexico are major economies contributing to the gaming controller market in North America. The video game controllers, such as consoles, are going through constant transition over the years. From blocky and basic nature of controllers to new and futuristic look of PlayStation 5’s upcoming DualSense controller, the gaming controller is experiencing technological changes. With changing era of consoles, advent of cloud gaming is a sign of evolution in future games. For instance, GameSir X2 supports various popular cloud gaming platforms such as Google’s stadia, Microsoft’s xCloud, and Vortex. Similarly, Razer, a global lifestyle brand for gamers has stated about availability of Razer Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for iPhone. The new controller exhibits feature of clickable analog thumbsticks, an 8-way D-pad, and range of face & multi-function buttons. Moreover, Nintendo of America is planning to sell single joy-con switch controllers in the region. Therefore, key steps by companies with respect to gaming controllers in projected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

In the current scenario, gaming is one of the crucial and innovative industries considered in tech. The continuously growing gaming industry is bolstering the demand for more consoles. From the era of dawn of arcades to upsurge in home consoles; gaming industry has witnessed drastic evolution. With the development of advanced wired and wireless gaming controllers and other accessories in the gaming controllers market, the scope of gaming controller is also increasing. Rising penetration of smartphone gaming controllers in the market, introduction of new consoles such as Playstation 5, and combination of virtual reality with controllers are among the other factors stimulating the use of gaming controller, and thereby driving the market growth.

Microsoft’s Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony’s Playstation are successfully attracting attention of gamers towards their advanced consoles. Moreover, PC gaming has unlocked opportunities for gamers seeking for additional dexterity and ease-of-use during playing games. In addition, the console developers—such as Sony Microsoft—are introducing cloud-based subscription services although they keep on creating and rolling-out new consoles.

Technological Advancements in Gaming Accessories

The gaming industry is one of the biggest industries and is valued for ~US$140 billion. With growing gaming industry, the gaming accessories such as wearable interface controllers, custom-made balance boards, game streaming, and pro controllers are getting advanced. For instance, wearable interface controllers are developed to transmute gamer’s body movements into the action on TV screen. Controller grip is a concave or convex add-on in gaming controller’s button, which improves dexterity, accuracy, and comfort during long hours of play. Increasing demand for these gaming accessories is encouraging manufacturers to develop accessories with glow-in-the-dark features to attract customers by providing aesthetic looks. Thus, evolvement in gaming accessories is fueling the scope of the gaming industry, thereby driving the market growth.

The players operating in the gaming controller market focus on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In 2020, Scuf Gaming International, LLC, launched high-performance gaming controllers for Call of Duty League to bring fans new, official league controllers, featuring team colors and logos.

In 2020, Guillemot Corporation S.A. launched an advanced Thrustmaster pedal set to date, with a load cell offering more realism and precision.

In 2020, HORI USA launched the product for easy travelling and protecting systems with lightweight yet sturdy vault case in an animal crossing theme.

