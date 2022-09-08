Automatic Door Sensors Market is expected to reach US$ 1,857.27 million by 2027

According to our latest market study on “Automatic Door Sensors Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Microwave Sensors, Infrared Sensors, Laser Sensors, Others); Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others),” the market was valued at US$ 1,257.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,857.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players with their developments in the market. Commerical buildings across the globe is driving the growth of automatic door sensors market

The automatic doors are used in commercial premises such as theaters, hotels, shopping malls, commercial buildings, hospitals, and offices. The automatic door system is built using different sensors such as radar sensors, PIR sensors, infrared sensors, and laser sensors for number of commercial buildings. Retail outlets, sanitary, banks, and restaurants are other commercial places where automatic door systems are used. With increasing construction of above-mentioned areas, automatic door systems are installed at indoor zoning, entry doors, and restricted access areas. With rising footfall in retail outlets, offices, and banks, the need for safety and comfort of individuals is increasing, which, in turn is propelling the adoption of automatic door systems.

Several commercial spaces such as hospitals, restaurants, government and co-operate offices, and others are investing in advanced technologies to strengthen their capabilities with advanced machineries and offer enhanced services to customers. Countries such as Germany, the US, the UK, China, and others are developing advanced for the global automatic door sensors market. Also, rising procurement of automatic door sensors by the US Army is supporting the market growth. Growing industrialization in developing nations such as India, China, and Indonesia and increasing reforms by the government of countries such as China and India for residential development are driving the growth of the market.

Further, increasing adoption of automatic doors in places such as hospitals and food factories for maintaining hygiene and social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is also expected to provide growth opportunities to the market.

North America is the technologically advanced region, with the presence of major economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. As North America has maximum number of automatic door sensor manufacturers, it leads to a strong competition in the market. Owing to rising competition, the companies are providing automatic door sensors at a lower cost compared to their counterparts in the market. Moreover, with increasing military expenditure, the procurement of automatic door sensors is increasing by the US armed forces. The majority of the countries in the region are already deploying this technology by replacing regular doors for improved safety and convenience. Also, the strong economic condition of countries present in the region is major supporting factor for market growth.

Automatic Door Sensors Market Insights

Growing Demand from End-Use Industries Fuels Growth of Automatic Door Sensors Market

On account of the benefits offered by automatic door sensors, they have witnessed growing demand from numerous end use industries. For instance, automatic door sensors enable automatic doors to operate hands free, which makes them an ideal solution in hospitals and food factories where sanitization is a must. As increasing number of automatic doors are being incorporated in hospitals, rise in healthcare sector is directly proportional to the growth of the automatic door sensors market.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the healthcare market in India is expected to reach US$ 372 billion by 2022. Increasing income, favorable government health policies, and increasing development of enhanced healthcare facilities across Asia Pacific are expected to drive market growth, on account of the considerable healthcare industry in the region.

Further, the growing focus of the governments of countries such as China, India, and the UK to strengthen the local transport infrastructure, such as rail stations, airports, and metro stations is expected to increase the demand for automatic doors. Therefore, such developments are expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global automatic door sensors market has been segmented as follows:

Automatic Door Sensors Market – by Type

Microwave Sensors

Infrared Sensors

Laser Sensors

Others

Automatic Door Sensors Market – by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

The players operating in the automatic door sensors market focus on strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives, to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In 2021, Hotron Ltd Introduced SSR-3-ER for escape and standard sliding doors, with 3 activation outputs: current, frequency & relay.

In 2019, BBC Bircher Smart Access and Optex Co. Ltd. mutually show cased its products with the brand-new industrial door combination sensor “OAM-Explorer” from Optex and the BBC Bircher design prize awarded, contact-free switch “CleanSwitch” at BAU 2019.

