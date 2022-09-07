Data Backup and Recovery Market Analysis (COVID-19 Analysis) – Industry Insights, Top Trends, Global Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast to 2028

Data Backup and Recovery is the process of backing up data in case of a loss and corrupt the data and setting systems that allow recovering the data. Growing demand for data security and safety concerns also increasing the adoption of cloud storage, raising demand for the data backup and recovery market. Increasing the data among various industry verticals such as government and public sector, BSFI, IT and telecom, and other needs backup and recovery solutions that propel the growth of data backup and recovery market. Global Data Backup and Recovery Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2022-2028.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Data Backup and Recovery Market. Data backup and recovery is the process of backing up data in case of a loss and corrupt the data and setting systems that allow recovering the data. Growing demand for data security and safety concerns also increasing the adoption of cloud storage, raising demand for the data backup and recovery market. Increasing the data among various industry verticals such as government and public sector, BSFI, IT and telecom, and other needs backup and recovery solutions that propel the growth of data backup and recovery market.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. Acronis

2. CA Technologies

3. Commvault

4. Dell

5. HPE

6. IBM

7. Microsoft

8. Netapp

9. Oracle

10. Veeam

Data Backup and Recovery Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Data Backup and Recovery Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Data Backup and Recovery market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Data Backup and Recovery Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Dynamics:

The importance of data backup and recovery is essential as equal to the amount of data create and store. The organization has very sensitive data due to viruses, and corruption of files may lose the data. To reduce this occurrence, enterprises are focusing on adopting the data backup and recovery solution, which drives the growth of the data backup and recovery market.

Market Segmentation:

The global data backup and recovery market is segmented as follow:

On the basis of application, the market is segmented as email backup, application backup, media storage backup.

On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud.

On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises.

On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as government and public sector, BFSI, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, others.

