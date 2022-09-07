Medical Robots market technological growth map with an impact-analysis

The proposed Medical Robots market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

The Medical Robots market is projected to reach US$ 28,776.5 million by 2025 from US$ 5,740.8 million in 2017; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Medical robots allow surgeons to dexterously manipulate surgical instruments or catheters inside the patient’s body during minimally invasive surgeries. Robotic technology has produced useful tools for rehabilitation, surgery, and medical training, as well as new and improved prosthetics and assistive equipment for disabled individuals. Future applications of robotic technology will continue to provide advances in these and other areas of medicine. The most significant role of medical robots will most likely be to perform otherwise impossible tasks, such as enabling new microsurgery procedures by providing high-dexterity access to small anatomical structures, integrating imaging modalities into the OR, providing functional replacements for lost limbs, and enabling new human-machine interfaces and techniques for delivering neuro-rehabilitation therapy.

Furthermore, the Medical Robots market full research study is designed on account of the fact that each segment is individually assessed and then collated to form the whole market, the study can be tailor-made to fit your exact requirements.

The structure of the Medical Robots market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: scope of the report & research methodology

Section 2: key takeaways

Section 3: market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing high level insights into the market dynamics and growth pattern

Section 4: market estimates and forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2021 to 2025). Regional and country level estimates and forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the global market.

Section 5: competitive landscape. Attributes such as strategy framework, competitor categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the market structure & strategic undertakings as well as their impact.

Product Insights

Based on product, the global medical robots’ market is segmented into surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, non-invasive radio surgery robots, hospitals & pharmacy robots and other.

In 2017, the surgical robots segment held the largest share of the market it is further expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2017–2025. The surgical robot holds the largest market share by the product whereas the rehabilitation robots is the fastest growing segment. The dominancy is expected to be continued by the surgical robots due to the advantages offered such as minimally invasive procedure, less time consuming procedure and more.

Application Insights

Based on application, the medical robots’ market is segmented into laparoscopy, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, urology, cardiology, and others. The laparoscopy segment held the largest market share in 2017, and it is further expected to be the largest shareholder in the market by 2025. The robot-assisted laparoscopy has been widely adopted in emergence of data supporting efficacy and safety. Owing to all the above mentioned factors, the laparoscopy market is likely to grow in the coming years.

The prominent/emerging players in the Medical Robots market research include:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Stryker

Hocoma AG

Mazor Robotics Ltd.

Hansen Medical, Inc. (Auris Surgical robotics)

Accuray Incorporated

Omnicell Inc.

Arxium

EKSO Bionics Holdings, Inc.

Kirby Lester, LLC

The Medical Robots market company profiles are individually represented for all major participants and indices such as financial performance, strategic initiatives, product portfolio & company overview.

Company overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “financial performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (sbus) and others.

Product benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

The Medical Robots market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

