Surgical Scalpel market key players, share, trend, applications, segmentation and forecast to 2025

The proposed Surgical Scalpel market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

The surgical scalpels market is expected to reach US$ 759.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 554.8 in 2016. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2016-2025

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. The demand for surgical scalpels in the region is anticipated to increase during the forecast years owing to factors such as increase in the number of surgical procedures in the region. Thus, there is a vast potential for the surgical scalpel market to witness rapid growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, the Surgical Scalpel market full research study is designed on account of the fact that each segment is individually assessed and then collated to form the whole market, the study can be tailor-made to fit your exact requirements.

The structure of the Surgical Scalpel market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: scope of the report & research methodology

Section 2: key takeaways

Section 3: market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing high level insights into the market dynamics and growth pattern

Section 4: market estimates and forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2021 to 2025). Regional and country level estimates and forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the global market.

Section 5: competitive landscape. Attributes such as strategy framework, competitor categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the market structure & strategic undertakings as well as their impact.

Increase in the Number of Surgical Procedures

The rise of the surgical procedures have also increased the use of surgical equipment to perform the surgery. Factors such as rising work pressure, stress, improper eating habits, heredity, and exposure to chemicals among others, causes chronic diseases. Surgical scalpel procedures have been opted by men on a large scale in the past few years. Since men are more prone to baldness, they hold maximum share as the users of surgical scalpel procedures. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the rise in several cosmetic surgeries have become one of the major factors for the market growth. Thus growing surgical procedures and rise in the awareness are expected to boost the surgical scalpel market in the coming years.

Increase in the Risk of Injury Due to Scalpels

Surgical blades and scalpels are among the most common and simple surgical devices used for the surgery since ages. If the patient is opting for the surgery, it is necessary to obtain essential knowledge about the procedure and the technician who is going to perform the procedure, since the procedure is complicated in nature and requires utmost care post-surgery.

Scalpel blade injury is among the top five common kinds of sharps injuries, second to needle-stick injuries. For instance, in March 2017, the incidence rate of scalpel blade injuries, is 662 per 100,000 scalpels removed. Scalpel injuries signify a multi-faceted risk as they cause mechanical injury and expose both the injured worker and the patient to the risk of contracting blood borne infection.

Product Insights

The surgical scalpel market by product is segmented into disposable surgical scalpels segment, reusable surgical scalpels segment and accessories. The disposable surgical scalpels segment is poised to grow with a largest market share of 60.6% in 2017. The segment is growing due to increase in the awareness regarding the importance of safe disposal surgical scalpels. Owing to these factors, the market for disposable surgical scalpels is anticipated to surge during the forecast period from 2016 to 2025, at a significant rate.

The prominent/emerging players in the Surgical Scalpel market research include:

3D HISTECH Ltd

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.

Huron Surgical scalpel

Leica Biosystem Nussloch GmbH

Ventana Medical System, Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Xifin, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Visiopharm

Indica Labs, Inc

The Surgical Scalpel market company profiles are individually represented for all major participants and indices such as financial performance, strategic initiatives, product portfolio & company overview.

Company overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “financial performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (sbus) and others.

Product benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

The Surgical Scalpel market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

