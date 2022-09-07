Squash Rackets Market Size 2022, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2028

Squash Rackets Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Get Sample Pages of this research study at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00020644/

Squash rackets made of the carbon fiber raw material has been gaining popularity among amateur and professional players due to lower weight and higher strength and durability. Increasing number of tournaments and world championships organized by international sports associations such as World Squash Federation and Professional Squash Association will raise the popularity of the sport encouraging more participation.

Leading Key Players:

1.Head N.V.

2. Dunlop Sport

3. Tecnifibre

4. Wilson Sporting Goods

5. Prince Global Sports

6. Babolat

7. Ektelon LLC.

8. Amer Sports

9. ONE SPORTS s.r.l.

10. Harrow Sports

Increasing number of squash sports tournaments globally coupled with rising popularity of squash sports are the key factors anticipated to drive the squash rackets market growth during the forecast period. Raised awareness about the importance of racket sports for improving muscular strength and flexibility is anticipated to drive the market further. Besides, constant product innovations are anticipated to create ample opportunities for squash rackets market growth.

The “Global Squash Rackets Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the squash rackets market with detailed market segmentation by raw material, distribution channel. The global squash rackets market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading squash rackets market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Squash rackets market is segmented into raw material, distribution channel. By raw material, the Squash rackets market is classified into Carbon Fiber, Metals (Graphite, Kevlar, Titanium, Boron). By distribution channel, the Squash rackets market is classified into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Online Retail, Others.

Directly Purchase a copy of this research study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00020644/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Consumers Goods, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876